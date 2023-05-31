WTC Final: Gavaskar underlines Pujara's importance in English conditions, says 'he would have kept an eye on'
Story highlights
Gavaskar spoke on Pujara’s stint as the skipper of the Sussex side where he shared the dressing room with Steve Smith. The former India captain admitted that his spell will help Rohit Sharma plan better strategies in the WTC final.
Gavaskar spoke on Pujara’s stint as the skipper of the Sussex side where he shared the dressing room with Steve Smith. The former India captain admitted that his spell will help Rohit Sharma plan better strategies in the WTC final.
Former India captain and commentator Sunil Gavaskar has highlighted the importance of Cheteshwar Pujara in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. The Indian batter has been in English conditions for the last few months, playing in the County Championship for Sussex. According to Gavaskar, Pujara’s inputs could be helpful for India as he knows the conditions better than anyone else from the rest of the squad.
Gavaskar highlights Pujara’s importance
"The fact that he has been around (in England) will mean that he will have also seen how the pitch has been behaving at The Oval. He might not have played at The Oval, and he might be in Sussex, not too far away from London, but he will have kept an eye on what is happening and his input will be invaluable as far as the batting unit is concerned or even as far as the captaincy is concerned," Gavaskar told Star Sports.
Gavaskar also spoke on Pujara’s stint as the skipper of the Sussex side where he shared the dressing room with Steve Smith. The former India captain admitted that his spell will help Rohit Sharma plan better strategies in the WTC final.
"He will have the captains here as far as the Oval pitch is concerned and don't forget he has also been captaining the team, so he definitely will have worked out quite a few strategies seeing that Steve Smith, the Australian is his teammate at the moment.
"I think they are going to look at their bat speed. Coming from T20 where the bat speed is very fast to Test cricket where the bat speeds got to be a lot more control, that is something they'll need to do," Gavaskar added.
ALSO READ | 'He should've played ODI WC 2019': Anil Kumble recalls CSK star Ambati Rayudu's shocking omission
When is the WTC final?
The WTC final will take place on Wednesday, June 7 at the iconic Oval Stadium in London, with an opportunity for India to win a Grand Slam of ICC titles. As things stand, the WTC trophy remains the only piece missing from the puzzle. India won the ODI World Cup in 1983 and 2011, while they lifted the T20 World Cup in 2007 and won the Champions Trophy in 2000 and 2013.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.