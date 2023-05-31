WTC Final: Gavaskar underlines Pujara's importance in English conditions, says 'he would have kept an eye on'

Former India captain and commentator Sunil Gavaskar has highlighted the importance of Cheteshwar Pujara in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. The Indian batter has been in English conditions for the last few months, playing in the County Championship for Sussex. According to Gavaskar, Pujara’s inputs could be helpful for India as he knows the conditions better than anyone else from the rest of the squad.

Gavaskar highlights Pujara’s importance

"The fact that he has been around (in England) will mean that he will have also seen how the pitch has been behaving at The Oval. He might not have played at The Oval, and he might be in Sussex, not too far away from London, but he will have kept an eye on what is happening and his input will be invaluable as far as the batting unit is concerned or even as far as the captaincy is concerned," Gavaskar told Star Sports.