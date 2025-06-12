WTC Final, SA vs AUS: Carey fightback puts Australia slightly ahead after another 14-wicket day

Australia have their nose ahead after a thrilling day 2 (June 12) in World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025 against South Africa at Lord's (London) in the UK. The defending champions ended the day with 218 runs ahead and two wickets still in hand on a pitch which has produced 28 wickets in two days.

Australia were in complete command when they started their second innings with a lead of 74 runs. A spirited bowling performance by Proteas pacers, however, left them looking vulnerable.

Also Read - WTC Final | SA vs AUS: Labuschagne takes screamer at covers to dismiss Bavuma - WATCH

The Aussie added 28 runs for the opening wicket in the second innings before Kagiso Rabada, who took a five-for in first innings, removed Usman Khawaja for the second time in the Test. Rabada followed it up with the wicket of Cameron Green in the same over.

After Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne added 16 runs for the third wicket, they suffered a collapse and went from 44/2 to 73/7. Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc then added 61 runs for the eighth wicket to take Australia's lead past 200. Carey was the final wicket of the day but not before scoring a gutsy 43 off 50. Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon were at the crease at close of play on day 2.

Earlier, South Africa had a steady first session and scored 78 runs for the loss of one wicket before Australia struck back in the second session.

Skipper Cummins struck early post lunch with two wickets in an over. South Africa could not overcome the double blows and were folded out for a paltry 138 in the first innings and conceded a 74-run lead. Cummins finished with a six-for and reached 300 Test wickets as well.