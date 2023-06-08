WTC Final, Day 2: Harbhajan Singh backs Indian batters to come good on Oval track after Aussie onslaught

The Kennington Oval in London is perhaps the best batting track in the UK given its record, and considering the same, the former India bowler Harbhajan Singh feels the Indian batters will enjoy scoring runs on day two of the ongoing World Test Championship Final against Australia.

After asking Australia to bat first under an overcast sky, new-ball bowlers made early inroads, as Siraj picked Usman Khawaja on zero. After David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne weathered the storm, both departed in quick intervals, leaving Australia reeling at 76 for three at one stage.

Following that, it was all about the Australian batters. Pair of Travis Head and Steve Smith stitched a 251-run stand for the fourth wicket as left-handed Head completed his maiden hundred on English soil. After hard-fought two sessions, the day ended with Australia hitting 327 for three.

With the Oval wicket getting better to bat on with each passing session, Harbhajan feels after India wrap up Australia's first inning, the batters will enjoy striking the ball on day two. Though the new ball did a lot of talking for the Indian bowlers during the first hour on day one, Harbhajan opines that in-form Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli will not be bothered come their turn.

"The Oval is perhaps the best pitch to bat on in England, and it will be better to bat on as the game goes on. I don't think India will have any difficulties batting on this wicket. Gill and Kohli are in good form, the weather has opened up, and there is not much cloud cover as well," Harbhajan said while speaking on his YouTube channel. Considering the conditions, not playing Ashwin was a right call There was a lot of buzz all over internet after Rohit Sharma named the playing XI, and Ravi Ashwin's name was nowhere to be found. With the ranked number one Test bowler not getting picked and India also leaking runs throughout the day one, the Indian team had to bear the brunt of it.

Speaking on the same, Harbhajan said, "Only the toss went in India's favour, after that it was all Australia. India did not have a grip on the game in any of the sessions. Considering the conditions, the team selection was right, but it did not pan out as hoped. The lines kept getting wider, and the length also kept dropping."

A veteran with over 400 Test wickets to his name, Harbhajan also picked Indian bowlers' inability to make the most of the conditions given how the ball was behaving early on, saying,

"The Australian batters were comfortably playing on the back foot. India did not make the most of the new ball. There was a lot of carry on offer, and the ball beat the edge a couple of times as well, but that does not matter unless it results in a wicket. It was not one bowler who made the mistake, all four seamers made the same mistake," Harbhajan concluded.