WTC Final: Australia skipper Pat Cummins opens up on 'pretty special achievement'

Australia skipper Pat Cummins isn't willing to pick out which ICC trophy he likes the most - the 2015 ODI WC, T20 WC in 2021 or the WTC Final 2023. "It's probably like trying to pick your favourite kid," he said in response to the question after winning the WTC Final against India.

The skipper, who became one of the four players in history to win all the ICC trophies along with Steve Smith, David Warner and Mitchell Starc, was sure that Test cricket is the pinnacle for them.

"They all feel a little bit different," said Cummins about the trophies. "We were just talking about that. No doubt Test matches for us are our favourite format. It's the biggest challenge I think in every way. This competition pitting up against everyone in the world, it has got to be right up there," he added.

The skipper also praised his team for having won everywhere in the world including an away victory each in Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka.

"I think that's one of the most satisfying bits," he said. "Obviously the win here, but to make it to the final, you have got to win everywhere in the world. I think this cycle was 20 Test matches. I think we might have only lost three or four out of the 20. The boys were fantastic the whole way through. We adapted well and that's what makes it so satisfying," Cummins added further.

With Australia set to face England in five days' time for the iconic Ashes Test series, Cummins said they are going to savour this victory for a bit before they move on the next series.

"It's been an amazing two years," he said. "We've had this final in the diary for a while. It's been something that we had been building up for, so it is something we are going to savour. I know we have got a big series but we can worry about that in a couple of days' time.

"You only get a few of these moments in your career where you can sit back, acknowledge a pretty special achievement and that's one of these times," said Cummins.



