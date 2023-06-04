WTC Final: Aussie Cameron Green wishes to emulate MI skipper Rohit Sharma's calmness in title clash

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is very much looking forward to the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against India and aims to emulate his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indian and India skipper Rohit Sharma's calmness on the field.

“The calmness he (Rohit) has out in the middle is so evident. He’s obviously been there and done that for 10 years. To be out there with him and just talk through a situation was awesome," said Green ahead to ICC ahead of the marquee clash which is scheduled to start from June 7.

Speaking about his role in the IPL, Green said he was asked to be aggressive and that Rohit showed the ways on how to go about it.

“My role was trying to be aggressive and then he obviously showed ways to go about it, whether it was attacking spin, attacking pace, kind of picking your bowler in a way,” added the 24-year-old.

Talking about which India batsmen they'll want to get out cheaply, Green took former India skipper Virat Kohli's name. “Virat Kohli. I think he always tries to be the man to stand up in big moments,” he said.

While Green had a decent IPL as he scored 452 runs in his maiden season along with six wickets as Mumbai managed to reach the second qualifier, he feels there's won't be problem to switch back to red-ball mode at all.

"A World Test Championship is obviously a massive moment, so I look forward to that. There is nothing like Test cricket when you’re kind of out in the middle. Obviously your nerves are running really high. I think the best players are the best ones that are able to handle that," said the big all-rounder.

After the one-off championship Test, Australia would next be facing England in the iconic five-Test Ashes series.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE