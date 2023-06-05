WTC Final 2023: India vs Australia - Match Preview and Result Prediction

The stage is set - the battle lines are drawn, as India and Australia gear up for the coveted World Test Championship (WTC) Final to be played at the Kia Oval in London on June 7th. Having played earlier this year in the Border-Gavaskar series, India came on the top for the fourth straight time, gaining an psychological advantage over the mighty Aussies. What’s happening in India’s camp? The Indian dressing room has a flare about itself with a few superstar names, match-winners and young guns ready to take down any opposition on its day. With the blend of veterans, youngsters and players returning to the Test setup after a considerable gap, this Indian team, unlike previous times, look more balanced.

Besides, anyone of Shardul, Jaydev Unadkat and KS Bharat can be a surprise entrant into the XI – given what the coach and the captain think about the conditions and pitch on the D-day.

With Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja in good touch with the bat, chances of India dictating terms early on are high if batted first. If they bowl first, the fearsome duo of Shami and Siraj will trouble the mighty Aussies, with Umesh chipping in anytime when asked. Unfazed Aussies ready for another shot at glory Having last won an ICC trophy two years ago in Dubai in the shortest format, Australia will be ready to have an ICC Test title this time.

Australia’s star-studded XI is almost certain, as all departments well locked with tailor-made players for this format. Though David Warner’s history in England keeps them worried, Steve Smith’s past record in the UK, will have them walk with pride and confidence.

In Cameron Green and Travis Head, the Oz have their hands full regarding the middle-order slots.

Coming to the bowling attack, Hazlewood’s absence could hurt them, but with Starc, captain Cummins, Lyon and domestic giant Scott Boland, they will remain unfazed by India’s latest success over in this format. Result Prediction – Though both teams have the ultimate glory to play for, Australia ‘s better record at the Oval will give them an edge over the Indian unit – making Pat Cummins-led side slight favourites to win.

India's Predicted XI -

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravi Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj

Australia's Predicted XI -

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon