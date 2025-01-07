South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada is hungry for more success after his side booked their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final last week. However, South Africa’s latest win on Monday (Jan 6) against Pakistan will see them enter the WTC final as the home side after they secured the top spot. South Africa beat Pakistan by 10 wickets and will now play the Aussies at Lord’s in June.

Advertisment

Rabada hungry for success

"South Africa versus Australia has always been an intense rivalry because we play cricket quite similar. We play hard - and they're going to come hard at us, and we know that.

"But we also know how to beat them.

Advertisment

"One hundred per cent, Test cricket is still alive. It's our best format that we've been playing right now.”

South Africa secured the top spot in the WTC standings after winning the Test series against Pakistan 2-0 while Australia will finish second despite their 3-1 series win against India. The Proteas will have a shot at glory in an ICC tournament for the third time in 12 months having lost in the T20 World Cup final in both men’s and women’s tournaments.

ALSO READ | Champions Trophy 2025: British politicians urge England to boycott Afghanistan clash

Advertisment

According to Rabada, his side has all the tools in the arsenal to beat Australia in the format. The two sides have met only once in a Test series in the last six years, with Australia pocketing the series 2-0 in 2022-23.

Australia and South Africa’s meeting in June will be one to watch out for as the Proteas target their first ICC Trophy at the men’s senior-level after more than two decades. Australia on the flip side will look to become the first team to defend the WTC title having beaten India in the 2023 edition. The Aussies are also the ODI World Champion, beating India in the 2023 ODI World Cup final.