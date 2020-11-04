WT20 Challenge, Supernovas vs Velocity Preview: Feisty contest expected in Sharjah

With the Women’s T20 Challenge kick-starting on Wednesday, Supernovas and Velocity will lock horns at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Supernovas, the winners of last two editions of the tournament, have some big names in their squad with the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Athapaththu, Poonam Yadav among others expected to light up the four-match tournament.

Whereas Velocity have exciting names in Shafali Varma, Mithali Raj, Danielle Wyatt, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sune Luus, Jahanara Alam among others and are touted as one of the teams to watch out for in the tournament.

Supernovas are being looked as big favourites to win the competition given their splendid record in the past. However, things can quickly change as both the teams have some world-class names and exciting youth talent in their ranks. The likes of Ayushi Soni have already received big praise from Harmanpreet in the build-up to the tournament opener and all eyes will be on the youngster if she takes to the field on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 Playoffs: Qualifier 1, Eliminator - Schedule, dates, venues and more

With a great blend of domestic talents and experienced overseas players, the Women’s T20 Challenge comes as a breather in the world of women’s cricket. Even though the Women’s Big Bash League is up and running in Australia, the Women’s T20 Challenge will allow the Indian talents to make a name for themselves again.

Supernovas vs Velocity, Women's T20 Challenge: Squads

Supernovas Squad: Priya Punia, Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Shashikala Siriwardene, Taniya Bhatia(w), Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik, Ayushi soni

Velocity Squad: Shafali Verma, Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj(c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma(w), Sune Luus, Shikha Pandey, Leigh Kasperek, Jahanara Alam, Manali Dakshini, Ekta Bisht, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Meghna Singh, Anagha Murali