Wrestling: India's Sangram Singh to square off against Pakistan’s Muhammad Saeed for IPWC title in Dubai

Making his comeback after six years, Sangram Singh will be seen in action on the mat against Muhammad Saeed, an international wrestler hailing from Pakistan on the 24 February 2024. This epic face-off is the headline event of the International Pro Wrestling Championship 2024 held at Shabab Alahli Club, Dubai promoted by World Professional Wrestling Hub which will also be witness to five undercard matches.

“The anticipated level of competition in Dubai excites me and I want to thank the Dubai Sports Council for their support. This sport of wrestling exemplifies gentlemanly conduct, and I aim to inspire the youth through this event keeping in mind the ideology of FIT India. Competing against Muhammad Saeed, who is an elite athlete in his own right will be the perfect way to emphasize that age is no barrier and I look forward to a great fight to complete my anticipated comeback facilitated by World Professional Wrestling Hub," Sangram Singh, Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion and FIT India Ambassador and icon said.

“Wrestling is a pivotal sport in India and being associated with the World Professional Wrestling Hub continues the work that all of us have been aiming to achieve to grow the sport in India in the right manner. The next generation of wrestlers are the future medal-winning contenders at the highest level and this event will only inspire them to work harder to achieve their potential. Sangram Singh is a great ambassador of the sport of wrestling and I wish him all the best for the upcoming fight in Dubai.” Gyan Singh, Olympian, Dhyanchand Awardee, Ex-India Chief Coach added at the press conference.

The event will feature a lineup of five matches, including the much-anticipated headline event featuring Sangram Singh against Muhammad Saeed. The other match-ups feature Ilias Bekbulatov (Russia) vs Damon Kemp (USA), Andrea Carolina (Columbia) vs Vescan Cynthia (France), Olympian Bader Ali (UAE) vs MboIsomi Aron (Congo), Mimi Hristova (Bulgaria) vs Skiba Monika (Poland).

ALSO READ | Blow to Multan Sultans as Reece Topley ruled out of PSL 2024; IPL participation under dark cloud

“On behalf of the Dubai Sports Council, I would like to extend the warmest welcome to all the wrestlers that will be competing at the International Pro Wrestling Championship 2024. India has historically been a powerhouse of wrestling on an international stage and this event not only helps promote the sport in India but also Dubai as the people will witness masters of the sport including Olympians and world-level medallists. The level of competition is expected to be of the highest level and I wish all the wrestlers our best.” said Ali Al Aseeri, representative, Dubai Sports Council.

“Wrestling has brought immense pride and achievement to India and is a sport that is played by the common man. I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to be a part of the growth of this wonderful sport on an international level and am hopeful that this will inspire the generation to compete at the highest level. I thank Dubai Sports Council for believing in what we are aiming to do and for their full support in conducting this event," Parveen Gupta added.