Wrestler murder case: Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar sent to 6-day police custody

Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and co-accused Ajay Kumar, have been sent to six days in police custody by a Delhi court on Sunday. Sushil Kumar and Ajay Kumar were arrested on Sunday for the alleged murder of a 23-year-old national wrestling champion.

Delhi Police moved a 12-day police remand application of the two accused as it stated that the victims were “beaten like wild animals”. Both Sushil and Ajay were produced before Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra, where the police moved an application while seeking 12-day custody, according to the Indian Express.

Sushil Kumar had been absconding since May 5, when an FIR was registered against him under several Sections of IPC including Section 302 (murder) at Model Town police station.

On May 4, Sagar Dhankhar, a 23-year-old wrestler, was beaten to death following a clash between two groups.

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava told the court that both the accused persons and victim were medal-winning wrestlers and “we have rule of law, everyone is equal before it.”

Srivastava added: “The CCTV footage was dismantled. This has to be recovered. The motive behind commission of this offence also has to be seen. They had beaten them like wild animals. The clothes which he was wearing also had to be recovered,” further saying, “objective was to create terror in the entire area also.”

The court was further told that three of the five victims in the case were brought from Model Town and other two from Shalimar Bagh to Chhatrasal Stadium and “they were beaten.”

“There is a one minute video clip where one accused Sushil and co-accused were beating other persons. The five persons were brought by the accused from Model Town and Shalimar Bagh… brought in different cars. He was originally given the job by GOI considering his ability in wrestling. He was officer in charge in Chhatrasal stadium,” the APP told the court.

“We have to unearth the specific role of dozens of persons. He had taken the help of one gang who included a man of criminal antecedents. He (Sushil) had hidden somewhere in Punjab or Haryana. We have to take him there,” the APP told the court.