WrestleMania 39: Roman Reigns beats American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, retains WWE Universal title

Main-eventing at the grandest stage in sports entertainment for the seventh time in his career, the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns defeated the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes for the WWE Universal title on night 2 of WrestleMania 39 in LA, Hollywood. The 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble winner Cody put up his best performance on the night, but with assistance from other members of the Bloodline, he failed to realise his dream of winning the world title at Mania.

Both these mega stars had an entrance to remember as Cody came first, followed by the champion Roman Reigns. Much to everyone’s delight, the match began positively for the challenger, who had vowed to end the story.

After hitting Roman with few early punches, Cody suffered a cheap shot from Solo Sikoa, whom he defeated on the past episode of Monday Night RAW. After Solo got carried away and smashed Cody with the belt from behind, the referee noticed it and dismissed him immediately. It came as a blow to Roman, who was used to having someone alongside him at the ring side. Now with Roman not having anyone backing him up, he realised he was up for some trouble. Cody made the most of this opportunity and hit the champion with his trademark Cross Roads. That wasn’t enough, as Roman avoided the pinfall.

Soon after, Cody accidently hit the referee with a boot kick. In no time, the Usos showed up and started bashing Rhodes. As the numbers game favoured The Bloodline’s, the newly-formed Tag Team Champions, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens came to Cody’s aid and neutralised the situation.

Before the referee to get back on his feet properly, out of nowhere, Solo returned from behind and hit Cody with his trademark shot, only for Roman to hit the spear and pin him.