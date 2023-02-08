WPL auction 2023 live streaming: How to watch Women’s Premier League auction live for free on mobile & laptop

WPL auction 2023 live streaming: The inaugural WPL auction (Women’s Premier League) will take place on February 13. As per a report released by BCCI, a total of 409 cricketers will go under the hammer; however, a whopping 1525 players had registered for the auction. Out of 409 players, 246 are Indians and 163 are foreigners. In the first season of WPL, the highest bracket for the base price is set at INR 50 Lakh, in contrast to IPL’s INR 2 crore. India's Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, two of the biggest names in women's cricket, have placed their names in the INR 50 Lakh price bracket. Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine are two of the 13 international players in the same high-bracket group.

A total of 5 WPL teams will be locking horns on the ground in the inaugural season of Women’s Premier League 2023. The teams are: Bengaluru, Gujarat Giants, Lucknow and Mumbai. Each team can buy a total of 18 players (maximum), and thus 90 players are expected to get sold in the WPL inaugural auction.

WPL auction 2023 all details

WPL auction 2023 will be held in India’s financial capital Mumbai on Monday, February 13. Each team will have 12 crores in their purse to finalise their squad. The WPL 2023 will be played in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The auction will go live at 2:30 PM IST.

WPL auction 2023 live streaming: Where to watch the auction live?

The broadcasting rights for the Women's Premier League in 2023 are held by Viacom 18. As a result, viewers can see the live TV broadcast of the WPL 2023 auction by tuning in to Sports 18 Network channels. There will be a live TV broadcast of the WPL 2023 auction on the Sports 18 1 SD/ 1 HD channels.

How to watch the WPL auction 2023 for free on your mobile and laptop?

Fans can watch the Women's Premier League 2023 live through the JioCinema app and website because Sports 18 Network holds the broadcast rights for the event. Jio users will be able to access the Jio Cinema app for free and thus can catch the WPL auction live on their mobiles and laptops.

When will WPL auction 2023 be held?- Date

WPL auction 2023 will be held on Monday, February 13.

What time will WPL auction 2023 be held?- Time

WPL auction 2023 will be begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Where will WPL auction 2023 be held?- venue

WPL auction 2023 will be held in Mumbai.