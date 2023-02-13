WPL auction 2023 Live streaming: Date, time of live telecast; how & where to watch live streaming on mobile

WPL auction 2023 LIVE: The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 Auction, featuring 409 players, will take place on Monday, 13 February, in Mumbai. Previously, the BCCI revealed that it had received 1525 registrations, with 246 Indians and 163 international players making the cut. There are 14 overseas and 10 Indian cricketers among the 24 players who have listed themselves at the highest base price of 50 lahks.

A total of 5 WPL teams will be locking horns on the ground in the inaugural season of Women’s Premier League 2023. The teams are, Bengaluru, Gujarat Giants, Lucknow and Mumbai. Each team can buy a total of 18 players (maximum), and thus 90 players are expected to get sold in the WPL inaugural auction.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the first-ever Women's Premier League auction:

WPL auction 2023 LIVE: Where is the WPL Auction being held?

The WPL 2023 Auction is being held at the JIO Convention Centre in Mumbai.

WPL auction 2023 LIVE: When will the WPL 2023 Auction take place in India?

The WPL 2023 Auction will take place on Monday (February 13)

WPL auction 2023 LIVE: What time will the WPL 2023 Auction start?

The WPL 2023 Auction will begin at 2:30 PM IST. The pre-show will start earlier around 1 PM

WPL auction 2023 LIVE: Which television channels will broadcast the WPL 2023 Auction live in India?

In India, the WPL 2023 Auction will be broadcasted live on television via Sports18.

WPL auction 2023 LIVE: Where to watch live streaming of the WPL 2023 Auction in India?