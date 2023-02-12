WPL Auction 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur, Ellyse Perry & others in highest price base of 50 lakhs- Check full list
WPL Auction 2023: The maiden WPL auction will take place on Monday, 13 February in Mumbai. BCCI has announced its highest base price of INR 50 lakhs for participating players. Check the list of all the players who have enlisted themselves in this price bracket.
WPL Auction 2023: The inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction will take place on Monday, 13 February at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. A total of 409 players have been slated to go under the hammer. A total of five teams will participate in the WPL auction 2023 with a team purse of Rs 12 crores. However, only 90 will get selected for the first-ever Women's Premier League. In the WPL auction, 30 seats are reserved for overseas players. Among the registered players, there are a total of 209 Indian players and 163 overseas players, eight of whom are from Associate nations.
WPL Auctions 2023: Date & Time
The auctions for the Women's Premier League will be held on Monday, February 13. However, the WPL 2023 will begin on March 4 and continue till March 26.
WPL Auction 2023: How many teams will participate?
Five teams will participate in the Women's Premier League, two from Bengaluru and the rest from Gujarat, Mumbai, and Lucknow.
WPL Auction 2023: Team Members
Fans are excited to know the purse of each team and the number of players allowed per team. As mentioned above, the purse for each team in the WPL Auction is ₹12 crores. Moreover, the number of players allowed per team is 15 to 18.
The BCCI had announced that INR 50 lakhs will be the highest base price in the auction and a total of 24 cricketers have enlisted themselves for this bracket.
Here is the list of the players with the highest base price in the WPL Auction 2023:
|Player's Name
|Player's form
|Sophie Devine (New Zealand)
|All-Rounder
|Sophie Ecclestone (England)
|All-Rounder
|Ashleigh Gardner (Australia)
|All-Rounder
|Harmanpreet Kaur (India)
|All-Rounder
|Smriti Mandhana (India)
|Batter
|Ellyse Perry (Australia)
|All-Rounder
|Natalie Sciver (England)
|All-Rounder
|Deepti Sharma (India)
|All-Rounder
|Renuka Singh (India)
|Bowler
|Meg Lanning (Australia)
|Batter
|Jemimah Rodrigues (India)
|Batter
|Shafali Verma (India)
|Batter
|Deandra Dottin (West Indies)
|All-Rounder
|Pooja Vastrakar (India)
|All-Rounder
|Danielle Wyatt (England)
|All-Rounder
|Richa Ghosh (India)
|Wicket-keeper
|Alyssa Healy (Australia)
|Wicket-keeper
|Jess Jonassen (Australia)
|All-Rounder
|Sneh Rana (India)
|All-Rounder
|Sinalo Jafta (South Africa)
|Wicket-keeper
|Katherine Brunt (England)
|All-Rounder
|Meghna Singh (India)
|All-Rounder
|Loryn Phiri (Zimbabwe)
|All-Rounder
|Darcie Brown (Australia)
|Bowler
