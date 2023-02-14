WPL auction 2023 full squads: Teams Updated squads, player salary and remaining purse of all WPL teams
Story highlights
WPL auction 2023 full squads: WPL auction 2023 was held in Mumbai on February 13, in which Smriti Mandhana bagged the title of most expensive player, who was auctioned off for INR 3.4 crore to join the RCB camp
WPL auction 2023 full squads: WPL auction 2023 was held in Mumbai on February 13, in which Smriti Mandhana bagged the title of most expensive player, who was auctioned off for INR 3.4 crore to join the RCB camp
WPL auction 2023 full squads: The auction for the inaugural edition of Women’s Premier League 2023 (WPL) was held on Monday, February 13 in Mumbai. A total of 449 players went under the hammer to fill 90 slots in all 5 WPL teams. Each team franchise had a budget of INR 12 crore to build their teams. The first player in the history of the competition to be auctioned off was Harmanpreet Kaur. The Indian skipper was sold for INR 1.80 crore to join the Mumbai Indians. Smriti Mandhana created history in the Women's Premier League's auction history to be auctioned off for a whopping INR 3.4 crore. She was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore. With a bid of INR 3.2 crore, Ashleigh Gardner and Natalie Sciver received the second-highest bidding price. Here, details about the complete updated squad of all WPL teams, including Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, are given along with the remaining purse of each team.
The updated squad of all WPL teams
Delhi Capitals WPL full squad: Jemimah Rodrigues (2.2 crore), Meg Lanning (1.1 crore), Shafali Verma (2 crore), Radha Yadav (40 lakh), Shikha Pandey (60 lakh), Marizanne Kapp (1.5 crore), Titas Sadhu (25 lakh), Alice Capsey (75 lakh), Tara Norris (10 lakh), Laura Harris (45 lakh), Jasia Akhter (20 lakh), Minnu Mani (20 lakh), Taniya Bhatia (30 lakh), Poonam Yadav (30 lakh), Jess Jonassen (50 lakh), Sneha Deepthi (30 lakh), Arundhati Reddy (30 lakh), Aparna Mandal (10 lakh)
Delhi Capitals DC WPL remaining purse: Delhi Capitals filled all 18 slots and their remaining purse is INR 35 lakh.
Mumbai Indians WPL full squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (1.8 crore), Nat Sciver (3.2 crore), Amelia Kerr (1 crore), Pooja Vastrakar (1.9 crore), Yastika Bhatia (1.5 crore), Heather Graham (30 lakh), Isabelle Wong (30 lakh), Amanjot Kaur (50 lakh), Dhara Gujjar (10 lakh), Saika Ishaque (10 lakh), Hayley Mathews (40 lakh), Chloe Tryon (30 lakh), Humairaa Kaazi (10 lakh), Priyanka Bala (20 lakh), Sonam Yadav (10 lakh), Jintimani Kalita (10 lakh), Neelam Bisht (10 lakh)
Mumbai Indians MI WPL remaining purse: MI WPL filled 17 slots and their remaining purse is NIL.
Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB WPL full squad: Smriti Mandhana (3.4 crore), Sophie Devine (50 lakh), Ellyse Perry (1.7 crore), Renuka Singh Thakur (1.5 crore), Richa Ghosh (1.9 crore), Erin Burns (30 lakh), Disha Kasat (10 lakh), Indrani Roy (10 lakh), Shreyanka Patil (10 lakh), Kanika Ahuja (35 lakh), Asha Shobana (10 lakh), Heather Knight (40 lakh), Dane van Niekerk (30 lakh), Preeti Bose (30 lakh), Poonam Khemnar (10 lakh), Komal Zanzad (25 lakh), Meghan Schutt (40 lakh), Sahana Pawar (10 lakh)
RCB WPL remaining purse: RCB’s remaining purse is INR 10 lakh and they filled all 18 slots.
UP Warriorz WPL full squad: Sophie Ecclestone (1.8 crore), Deepti Sharma (2.6 crore), Tahlia McGrath (1.4 crore), Shabnim Ismail (1 crore), Alyssa Healy (70 lakh), Anjali Sarvani (55 lakh), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (40 lakh), Parshavi Chopra (10 lakh), Shweta Sehrawat (40 lakh), S Yashasri (10 lakh), Kiran Navgire (30 lakh), Grace Harris (75 lakh), Devika Vaidya (1.4 crore), Lauren Bell (30 lakh), Laxmi Yadav (10 lakh), Simran Shaikh (10 lakh)
UPW WPL remaining purse: UP Warriorz remaining purse is NIL, and they filled a total of 16 slots.
Gujarat Giants WPL full squad: Ashleigh Gardner (3.2 crore), Beth Mooney (2 crore), Sophie Dunkley (60 lakh), Anna Sutherland (70 lakh), Harleen Deol (40 lakh), Deandra Dottin (60 lakh), Sneh Rana (75 lakh), S Meghana (30 lakh), Georgia Wareham (75 lakh), Mansi Joshi (30 lakh), D Hemalatha (30 lakh), Monica Patel (30 lakh), Tanuja Kanwer (50 lakh), Sushma Verma (60 lakh), Hurley Gala (10 lakh), Ashwani Kumari (35 lakh), Parunika Sisodia (10 lakh), Shabnam Shakil (10 lakh)
Gujarat Giants WPL remaining purse: GG WPL took up 17 players and their remaining purse is INR 5 lakh.
A maximum of 18 slots and a minimum of 15 slots were to be filled by the WPL teams with a total purse of 12 crore at their disposal. The Women's Premier League will hold its maiden session in Mumbai from March 4 to March 26, 2023. A total of 22 matches will be played during the tournament.