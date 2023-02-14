WPL auction 2023 full squads: Teams Updated squads, player salary and remaining purse of all WPL teams

WPL auction 2023 full squads: The auction for the inaugural edition of Women’s Premier League 2023 (WPL) was held on Monday, February 13 in Mumbai. A total of 449 players went under the hammer to fill 90 slots in all 5 WPL teams. Each team franchise had a budget of INR 12 crore to build their teams. The first player in the history of the competition to be auctioned off was Harmanpreet Kaur. The Indian skipper was sold for INR 1.80 crore to join the Mumbai Indians. Smriti Mandhana created history in the Women's Premier League's auction history to be auctioned off for a whopping INR 3.4 crore. She was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore. With a bid of INR 3.2 crore, Ashleigh Gardner and Natalie Sciver received the second-highest bidding price. Here, details about the complete updated squad of all WPL teams, including Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, are given along with the remaining purse of each team.