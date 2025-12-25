/WPL 2026: Your complete guide to ticket booking, dates, and venues. Details inside

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 is all set to begin on Jan 9, and fans can start buying tickets online from December 26. The BCCI has named District as the official ticketing partner for the fourth season of the league. This year’s tournament will be played across two venues, the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai and the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. The season opener will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on last year’s champions, Mumbai Indians, in Navi Mumbai. A total of 11 matches will be held in Mumbai from January 9 to January 17. After that, the league will move to Vadodara, where the remaining 11 matches, including the playoffs, will be hosted at the BCA Stadium.

Along with RCB and MI, the other teams competing this season are Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants.

All you need to know about WPL 2026 ticket sale

Where to buy WPL 2026 tickets

The tickets for WPL 2026 will be sold on the official WPL website and the District app by Zomato platform.

When will ticket sales start

Online ticket sales for WPL 2026 will begin at 6:00 PM IST on Friday (December 26).

WPL 2026 mega auction

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega auction took place in New Delhi on Nov 27 with 277 players competed for 73 spots. Deepti Sharma became the costliest signing of the day after UP Warriorz used their Right to Match (RTM) card to bring her back for INR 3.20 crore.

This signing also made her the second-most expensive Indian player in the auction and also the first one to be retained through RTM.

Mumbai Indians spent INR 3 crore to sign New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr again, even though they had released her before the auction. She became the second-most expensive overseas player.