/WPL 2026, RCB-W vs DC-W: Here's how both captains reacted after the game

Delhi Capitals delivered a complete all-round performance to beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in WPL 2026 in Vadodara on Saturday (Jan 24), ending RCB’s unbeaten run and moving to second place on the points table. Batting first, RCB were bowled out for their lowest WPL total (109) after losing early wickets and never recovering. Minnu Mani and Shree Charani controlled the middle overs, while Nandani Sharma finished with three wickets at the death.
In reply, Delhi chased the target comfortably, reaching it with seven wickets in hand and twenty-six balls to spare. Laura Wolvaardt anchored the chase with an unbeaten 42, supported by Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp, as DC boosted their net run rate significantly today. Now, let's look at how both the captains reacted after the game.
Jemimah Rodrigues, DC captain
Jemimah was proud of how her team stayed calm and followed the plan. “Credit to the team. It's kept believing and executing plans,” she was quoted as saying at the presentation. She admitted there was pressure when Smriti Mandhana was batting but felt one good catch changed the game. “We just kept talking about attacking the stumps,” she added. Praising her players, she said, “Minnu was excellent, Kapp was Kapp.” Jemimah also spoke about learning from past matches, saying, “Last time we played RCB I held Kapp back, didn't do that today. That was the learning.”
Smriti Mandhana, RCB captain
Smriti accepted the defeat and focused on improving. “In tournaments like these, you'll take these losses,” she said. She explained the pitch conditions, adding, “The wicket is playing different everyday. Last game it kept low, today it was spongy.” On the total, she said, “We thought 140-plus was good,” but admitted more runs were needed. She was unhappy with the fielding, saying, “Won't be happy with the fielding today.” Still, she backed her team, adding, “Knowing our girls, they'll work harder.” She also praised the bowlers and said, “Sayali and Bell have been brilliant in the powerplay.”