/Meet the ONLY Indian cricketer to smash a century on Republic Day

Many Indians have scored centuries in international cricket. It is one of the biggest achievements for any batter. But scoring a century on India’s Republic Day (Jan 26), makes it even more special. In the entire history of Indian cricket, only one player has managed to do this. That single knock stands alone, making the moment rare and unforgettable.

Since India became a republic in 1950, January 26 has been a day of pride, celebration, and national emotion. The country comes together to mark the occasion with grand parades and cultural programs. Cricket, being a huge part of Indian life, has often shared this spotlight. Yet, among all the matches played on this date, only one Indian cricketer has turned it into a personal milestone with a century.

Also read | Meet top 5 batters fastest to 21,000 international runs

Add WION as a Preferred Source

That historic moment came in 2012 during a Test match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. The batter showed patience, control, and courage against a strong bowling attack. It was not just another hundred. It was his maiden Test century and one that would go on to define a special place in Indian cricket history. The player was none other than Virat Kohli.

Before Kohli, legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Navjot Singh Sidhu came very close. Both scored more than 90 runs on Republic Day but missed out on a century. Their efforts were brilliant, but Kohli remains the only one to cross the three-figure mark on this iconic date. What this really shows is how rare and difficult this achievement is.

There is another interesting record linked to national days. No Indian cricketer has ever scored a century on Independence Day, August 15. Kohli came close in 2019 against the West Indies but fell short. MS Dhoni, however, holds a unique place as the only Indian to score fifty or more runs on both Independence Day and Republic Day.