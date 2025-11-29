/WPL 2026 Full Schedule - Two double headers, final on weekday; details inside

The WPL 2026 full schedule is now out. While the forthcoming season, starting January 9, will see two double-headers, both played on Saturdays, its final will also be played on a weekday (February 5) for the first time in four seasons. The 28-day tournament will get underway in Navi Mumbai – the very venue where the Indian women’s team lifted its maiden ODI World Cup crown earlier this month, with the remaining matches scheduled in Vadodara, the second of the two venues for WPL 2026.

The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host the first 11 matches, including two double headers, before the action moves to Vadodara’s Kotambi Stadium, which will also stage the Eliminator (February 3) and the finale on Thursday (Feb 5).

While the dates and the two venues were confirmed ahead of the first-ever WPL 2026 mega auction this Thursday (Nov 27) in New Delhi, with the league chairman Jayesh George making it official, all games, barring the first fixtures in the double headers, will be played in the evenings.

Besides the two first-timers, including a weekday hosting the finale and two double headers, it’s also for the first time that a WPL season shall be held in the January-February window. Since its inception in 2023, the February-March window has hosted the three concluded seasons. Also, for the first time, WPL 2026 will not coincide with significant international fixtures.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians (MI) won it twice in three seasons, while the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) also tasted success in 2024. Delhi Capitals (DC), however, were the runners-up in all three seasons.

WPL 2026 Full Schedule –

Navi Mumbai leg

Jan 9: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Jan 10: UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 10: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Jan 11: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 12: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz

Jan 13: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 14: UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals

Jan 15: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz

Jan 16: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 17: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians

Jan 17: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Vadodara leg