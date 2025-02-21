The Women’s Premier League (WPL 2025) witnessed an extraordinary moment on Friday (Feb 21) as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) took on Mumbai Indians. While the battle was between the two heavyweights of the WPL as Harmanpreet Kaur’s army took on Smriti Mandhana’s side in this season’s first match in Bengaluru, the former had a moment for the netizens leaving everyone surprised. As Harmanpreet grabbed attention, her side did not disappoint as they won four wickets in the WPL contest.

The Chinnaswamy roar is deafening! Harmanpreet Kaur literally has to shut out the noise—hands over her ears, crowd on fire!

This atmosphere is next level! #WPL #RCBvMI #Chinnaswamy pic.twitter.com/SyRNahtpxQ — Ganesh 🇮🇳 (@GaneshVerse) February 21, 2025

Harmanpreet silences the crowd?

At the start of the 14th over of the RCB innings, Harmanpreet was fielding at the long-on region we a roar of crowd at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium started making noise. The decibel scale was such high that Harmanpreet put her fingers on the ears as she tried to keep away the crowd’s roar. As the away captain she was also on the end of the roar by the fans that did not hold back.

The moment was met with mixed reactions on social media as netizens saw the funny and ugly side of the incidents.

Harmanpreet shines with the bat

Interestingly, this was the only time the 35-year-old was in the spotlight as she shined with bat, scoring 50 off 38 balls. Her effort with the bat was important as Mumbai beat RCB to collect two points and be part of a tight race for the top spot. Nat Sciver-Brunt (42 off 21) and Amanjot Kaur (34 off 27) also played a key role in the side’s win.

Amanjot was also named Player of the Match for her heroics with the ball as well where she scalped figures of 22/3 in three overs.