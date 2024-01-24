WPL 2024: UP Warriorz launch new look kit ahead of upcoming season

The countdown for the WPL’s second season is well and truly underway, with teams getting their act together, to ensure all the important aspects fall into place in time, once the tournament comes around. The UP Warriorz, are making significant strides in their preparation for the WPL and have launched a new kit for the team that comprises none other than the legendary duo of Deepti Sharma and Alyssa Healy.

UP Warriorz launch new kit

In what is a remarkable confluence of sports and cultural pride, the UP Warriorz is proud to announce the launch of its new cricket jersey, inspired by the state's emblematic Palash flower. Representing "Fiery Yet Feminine", the jersey is more than sportswear; it's narrative of the state's rich heritage woven into the very threads of the fabric.

The new jersey marks the celebration of the pioneering spirit of the women of Uttar Pradesh. It draws from the well of inspiration left by female icons and groups such as Rani Laxmi Bai, Sucheta Kriplani, Arundhati Bhattacharya, and the formidable Gulabi Gang. These women's stories of bravery, leadership, and resilience are the qualities mirrored in the UP Warriorz athletes.

"In the competitive cricket arena, UP Warriorz stands for both strength and compassion, striking a balance these icons have exemplified," said Jinisha Sharma - Director, of Capri Sports. "Our athletes, much like these remarkable women, are fierce competitors united by passion. This jersey symbolizes the power with heart, a testament to the true spirit of UP's trailblazing women."

Designed with vibrant hues and elements that showcase the tenacity and robust spirit of the parish, the jersey embodies the ability to thrive amidst adversity. It represents the powerful spirit that propels both the UP Warriorz team and the extraordinary women who have forged paths in the face of formidable challenges.

The UP Warriorz's new jersey is a symbol of cultural pride and the unyielding spirit of the people of Uttar Pradesh, ready to be worn by athletes who share the same fiery resilience as the icons it honours.

Led by Alyssa Healy, the UP Warriorz put in a fantastic performance in the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League, as they finished third in 2023. In season 2, kitted in their smartly and thoughtfully put-together jerseys, the Warriorz will be keen for a better finish, as that would give their fans in Uttar Pradesh and the cricketing family yet another reason to rejoice and celebrate.