WPL 2023 Auction Live streaming for free: Check how you can watch live updates of WPL auction on YouTube

WPL 2023 Auction Live streaming for free: The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 Auction, featuring 409 players, will take place on Monday, 13 February, in Mumbai. Previously, the BCCI revealed that it had received 1525 registrations, with 246 Indians and 163 international players making the cut. There are 14 overseas and 10 Indian cricketers among the 24 players who have listed themselves at the highest base price of 50 lahks.

A total of 5 WPL teams will be locking horns on the ground in the inaugural season of Women’s Premier League 2023. The teams are, Bengaluru, Gujarat Giants, Lucknow and Mumbai. Each team can buy a total of 18 players (maximum), and thus 90 players are expected to get sold in the WPL inaugural auction.

In the WPL auction, 30 seats are reserved for overseas players. Among the registered players, there are a total of 209 Indian players and 163 overseas players, eight of whom are from Associate nations.

Here's how you can watch the WPL live-streaming on YouTube for free:

WPL 2023 auction LIVE: Where is the WPL Auction being held?

The WPL 2023 Auction is being held at the JIO Convention Centre in Mumbai.

WPL 2023 auction LIVE: When will the WPL 2023 Auction take place in India?

The WPL 2023 Auction will take place on Monday (February 13)

WPL 2023 auction LIVE: What time will the WPL 2023 Auction start?

The WPL 2023 Auction will begin at 2:30 PM IST. The pre-show will start earlier around 1 PM

WPL auction 2023 LIVE: Which television channels will broadcast the WPL 2023 Auction live in India?

In India, the WPL 2023 Auction will be broadcasted live on television via Sports18.

WPL auction 2023 LIVE: Where to watch live streaming of the WPL 2023 Auction in India?

The WPL 2023 Auction will be live-streamed in India via Jio Cinema.

WPL auction 2023 LIVE: Where to watch live-streaming of the WPL on YouTube for free?

Following YouTube channels will live-stream the entire WPL auction 2023:

1. Jio Cinema (All Jio customers can watch the live-streaming of WPL auction for free)

2. Viacom18 Sports