WPL 2023 Auction Full Player List: Date, time, venue, Live streaming, Teams Purse, overseas & capped players

Mumbai, MaharashtraEdited By: Trisha PathakUpdated: Feb 08, 2023, 01:44 PM IST

The WPL will commence in Mumbai on March 4, 2023, and the final match will be held on March 26, 2023. The total number of games in WPL 2023 is 22. Photograph:(Twitter)

WPL Auction 2023: The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 player auction will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on February 13, 2023. According to reports, 409 cricketers will go under the hammer at the WPL auction 2023.

The WPL will commence in Mumbai on March 4, 2023, and the final match will be held on March 26, 2023. The total number of games in WPL 2023 is 22. Moreover, the Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium are the tournament hosts.

The number of players who registered for the WPL auction was 1525. The final list was pruned to 409 players. Among them, 246 are Indians, and 163 are overseas. Eight players are from associate nations among the overseas players in the WPL auction list.

Furthermore, the number of capped players in the WPL auction list is 202, uncapped layers are 199 and eight are from associate countries. 

The Women's Premiere Leagues has 90 slots for five teams. Among them, 30 are reserved for overseas players. 

The WPL Auction 2023 will start at 14:30 IST.

Here's the category-wise list of the WPL 2023 Auction Players. 

WPL Auction 2023: Players Registered Under Highest Reserve Bracket

The highest reserve price for the WPL auction 2023 is ₹50 lakh ($60,000). India's Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and India's U-19 T20 Captain Shafali Verma are among the few Indian players who have slotted themselves in the highest bracket.   

Furthermore, 13 overseas players have listed themselves under the highest reserve price. Among them, the top players are Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone. Sophie Devine and Deandra Dottin. 

S. No.  Player Country
1 Sophie Devine New Zealand
2 Sophie Ecclestone England
3 Ashleigh Gardner Australia
4 Harmanpreet Kaur India
6 Ellyse Perry Australia
7 Natalie Sciver England
8 Deepti Sharma India
9 Renuka Singh India
10 Meg Lanning Australia
11 Jemimah Rodrigues India
12 Shafali Verma India
13 Deandra Dottin West Indies
14 Pooja Vastrakar India
15 Dani Wyatt England
16 Richa Ghosh India
17 Alyssa Healy Australia
18 Jess Jonassen Australia
19 Sneh Rana India
20 Sinalo Jafta South Africa
21 Katherine Brunt England
22 Meghna Singh India
23 Loryn Phiri Zimbabwe
24 Darcie Brown Australia

WPL Auction 2023: Players registered Under ₹30 & ₹40 Lakhs

The official WPL 2023 auction date is February 13. According to the official list, 30 players have registered under the ₹40 Lakhs bracket, and 148 have registered under the ₹30 Lakhs reserve price. Check the list of the auction players registered under the given reserve prices for WPL 2023.

Sr. No. Player Country
1 Hayley Matthews West Indies
2 Shabnim Ismail South Africa
3 Amelia Kerr New Zealand
4 Tahlia Mcgrath Australia
5 Beth Mooney Australia
6 Harleen Deol India
7 Heather Knight England
8 Yastika Bhatia India
9 Amy Jones England
10 Megan Schutt Australia
11 Rajeshwari Gayakwad India
12 Alana King Australia
13 Marizanne Kapp South Africa
14 Salma Khatun Bangladesh
15 Shikha Pandey India
16 Radha Yadav India
17 Phoebe Litchfield Australia
18 Priya Punia India
19 Mignon Du Preez South Africa
20 Kyshona Knight West Indies
21 Lizelle Lee South Africa
22 Reniece Boyce West Indies
23 Natasha Mclean West Indies
24 Amanda-Jade Wellington Australia
25 Rumana Ahmed Bangladesh
26 Punam Raut India
27 Devika Vaidya India
28 Arlene Kelly Ireland
29 Stafanie Taylor West Indies
30 Charlotte Dean England
31 Suzie Bates New Zealand
32 Tammy Beaumont England
33 Tazmin Brits South Africa
34 Sophia Dunkley England
35 Laura Wolvaardt South Africa
36 Chamari Athapaththu Sri Lanka
37 Suné Luus South Africa
38 Annabel Sutherland Australia
39 Bernadine Bezuidenhout New Zealand
40 Taniyaa Bhatia India
41 Anushka Sanjeewani Sri Lanka
42 Sushma Verma India
43 Jahanara Alam Bangladesh
44 Shamilia Connell West Indies
45 Freya Davies England
46 Ayabonga Khaka South Africa
47 Anjali Sarvani India
48 Shakera Selman West Indies
49 Lea Tahuhu New Zealand
50 Afy Fletcher West Indies
51 Sarah Glenn England
52 Fran Jonas New Zealand
53 Nonkululeko Mlaba South Africa
54 Inoka Ranaweera Sri Lanka
55 Poonam Yadav India
56 Nadine De Klerk South Africa
57 Leigh Kasperek New Zealand
58 Elyse Jayne Villani Australia
59 Maia Bouchier England
60 Sneha Deepthi India
61 Latika Kumari India
62 Kiran Navgire India
63 Madhuri Meheta India
64 Sabbineni Meghana India
65 Mona Meshram India
66 Bharti Fulmali India
67 Amy Hunter Ireland
68 Gaby Lewis Ireland
69 Samantha Barriball New Zealand
70 Rebecca Burns New Zealand
71 Lauren Down New Zealand
72 Maddy Green New Zealand
73 Felicity Leydon Davis New Zealand
74 Thamsyn Newton New Zealand
75 Nilakshi De Silva Sri Lanka
76 Vishmi Gunarathne Sri Lanka
77 Harshitha Samarawickrama Sri Lanka
78 Trishan Holder West Indies
79 Sharne Mayers Zimbabwe
80 Chipo Mugeri Tiripano Zimbabwe
81 Mary-Anne Musonda Zimbabwe
82 Nigar Sultana Bangladesh
83 Lauren Winfield-Hill England
84 Nuzhat Parween India
85 Mary Waldron Ireland
86 Hasini Perera Sri Lanka
87 Shemaine Campbelle West Indies
88 Britney Cooper West Indies
89 Kycia Knight West Indies
90 Rashada Williams West Indies
91 Modester Mupachikwa Zimbabwe
92 Erin Burns Australia
93 Nicola Carey Australia
94 Sarah Coyte Australia
95 Hannah Darlington Australia
96 Kim Garth Australia
97 Heather Graham Australia
98 Grace Harris Australia
99 Georgia Wareham Australia
100 Nahida Akter Bangladesh
101 Lata Mondol Bangladesh
102 Ritu Moni Bangladesh
103 Sobhana Mostary Bangladesh
104 Alice Capsey England
105 Kate Cross England
106 Alice Davidson Richards England
107 Katie George England
108 Emma Lamb England
109 Bryony Smith England
110 Isabelle Wong England
111 Sukanya Parida India
112 Mansi Joshi India
113 Simran Bahadur India
114 Ayushi Soni India
115 Neha Tanwar India
116 Soni Yadav India
117 Anuja Patil India
118 Shubhlakshmi Sharma India
119 Veda Krishnamurthy India
120 Challuru Prathyusha India
121 Amanjot Kaur India
122 Dayalan Hemalatha India
123 Swagatika Rath India
124 Arundhati Reddy India
125 Thirush Kamini India
126 Niranjana Nagarajan India
127 Laura Delany Ireland
128 Kate Ebrahim New Zealand
129 Nensi Patel New Zealand
130 Jessica Watkin New Zealand
131 Anneke Bosch South Africa
132 Chloe Tryon South Africa
133 Delmi Tucker South Africa
134 Dané Van Niekerk South Africa
135 Sunette Viljoen South Africa
136 KavIsha Dilhari Sri Lanka
137 Oshadhi Ranasinghe Sri Lanka
138 Malsha Shehani Sri Lanka
139 Kirbyina Alexander West Indies
140 Aaliyah Alleyne West Indies
141 Jannillea Glasgow West Indies
142 Chinelle Henry West Indies
143 Lee Ann Kirby West Indies
144 Chedean Nation West Indies
145 Precious Marange Zimbabwe
146 Kelis Ndhlovu Zimbabwe
147 Ashley Ndiraya Zimbabwe
148 Josephine Nkomo Zimbabwe
149 Stella Campbell Australia
150 Lauren Cheatle Australia
151 Holly Ferling Australia
152 Lauren Bell England
153 Natasha Farrant England
154 Monica Patel India
155 Jane Maguire Ireland
156 Hayley Jensen New Zealand
157 Jessica Kerr New Zealand
158 Molly Penfold New Zealand
159 Masabata Klaas South Africa
160 Achini Kulasuriya Sri Lanka
161 Udeshika Prabodani Sri Lanka
162 Tharika Sewwandi Sri Lanka
163 Caneisha Isaac West Indies
164 Audrey Mazvishaya Zimbabwe
165 Nomvelo Sibanda Zimbabwe
166 Anesu Mushangwe Australia
167 Kirstie Gordon England
168 Alexandra Hartley England
169 Linsey Smith England
170 Mady Villiers England
171 Gouher Sultana India
172 Ekta Bisht India
173 Rasanara Khan India
174 Preeti Bose India
175 Sugandika Dasanayaka Sri Lanka
176 Inoshi Fernando Sri Lanka
177 Anisa Mohammed West Indies
178 Karishma Ramharack West Indies

WPL Auction 2023: Players registered Under ₹10 & ₹20 Lakhs

The purse for WPL 2023 is ₹12 Crores per team. Only 16 players have registered under the ₹20 Lakhs reserve price for the WPL Auction 2023. Among them, 12 players are Indians. The rest 191 players have registered under the ₹10 Lakhs bracket. Check the auction player list below:

Sr. No. Player Country
1 Shorna Akter Bangladesh
2 Shikha Shalot India
3 Ka Ying Chan Hongkong
4 Natthakan Chantham Thailand
5 Reema Sisodia India
6 Jasia Akhter India
7 Riya Chaudhari India
8 Sarika Koli India
9 Bhawna Ohlan India
10 Manali Dakshini India
11 Nirmiti Rane India
12 Kanika Ahuja India
13 Suman Meena India
14 Kashvee Gautam India
15 Sujata Mallik India
16 Sonal Kalal India
17 Hrishita Basu India
18 Parshavi Chopra India
19 Archana Devi India
20 Mannat Kashyap India
21 Titas Sadhu India
22 Grace Scrivens England
23 Shweta Sehrawat India
24 Soumya Tiwari India
25 G. Trisha India
26 Najla C M C India
27 Hurley Gala India
28 Sonia Mendhiya India
29 Falak Naz India
30 Shabnam Shakil India
31 Sonam Yadav India
32 S. Yashasri India
33 Sterre Kalis Netherland
34 Mahika Gaur UAE
35 Vaishnave Mahesh UAE
36 Esha Oza UAE
37 Theertha Satish UAE
38 Tara Norris USA
39 Laura Harris Australia
40 Katta Mahanthi Sree India
41 Dhara Gujjar India
42 Sasthi Mondal India
43 Shivi Pandey India
44 Aishwarya Singh India
45 Bhavana Goplani India
46 Simran Patel India
47 Vrinda Dinesh India
48 Divya Gnanananda India
49 Roshini Kiran India
50 Rakshitha Krishnappa India
51 Prerana Rajesh India
52 Sayali Lonkar India
53 Ishwari Savkar India
54 Sanika Chalke India
55 Sadhvi Sanjay India
56 Simran Shaikh India
57 Neha Badwaik India
58 Kajal Jena India
59 Shweta Mane India
60 Jayshree Jadeja India
61 Rizu Saha India
62 Arushi Goel India
63 Muskan Malik India
64 Ekta Singh India
65 Varnika Singh India
66 Disha Kasat India
67 Hema Y India
68 Uma Chetry India
69 Nishat Changiwala India
70 Parna Paul India
71 Nandini Kashyap India
72 R Priyadarshni India
73 Laxmi Yadav India
74 Mamatha Madiwala India
75 Sanjana Batni India
76 Prathyoosha Kumar India
77 Soumya Verma India
78 Shivali Shinde India
79 Ambika Watade India
80 Mahek Pokar India
81 Yamini Billore India
82 Indrani Roy India
83 Aparna Mondal India
84 Shipra Giri India
85 Sweta Verma India
86 Tess Flintoff Australia
87 Bareddy Anusha India
88 Jhansi Lakshmi Challa India
89 Vinny Suzan India
90 Jintimani Kalita India
91 Jaya Mohite India
92 Kesha Patel India
93 Palak Patel India
94 Tarannum Pathan India
95 Janki Rathod India
96 Tanvir Shaikh India
97 Yashita Singh India
98 Jhumia Khatun India
99 Mita Paul India
100 Yuvashri K Karthikeyan India
101 Amruta Satsangi India
102 Raghvi Bist India
103 Yashi Pandey India
104 Manju M A India
105 Sanjula Naik India
106 Zeel Mithaiwala India
107 Vasuvi Fishta India
108 Chitra Singh Jamwal India
109 Pranavi Velagapudi India
110 Sarla Devi Ram India
111 Ashwani Kumari India
112 Khushbu Kumari India
113 Keerthy K James India
114 Minnu Mani India
115 Sajana S India
116 Anaswara Santhosh India
117 Shani T T India
118 Mrudhula V S India
119 Rameshwari Gayakwad India
120 Pushpa Kiresur India
121 Chandasi Krishnamurthy India
122 Shreyanka Patil India
123 Niki Prasad India
124 Aditi Rajesh India
125 Shubha Satheesh India
126 Mithila Vinod India
127 Priyanka Garkhede India
128 Tejal Hasabnis India
129 Utkarsha Pawar India
130 Shweta Sawant India
131 Zeal Dmello India
132 Fatima Jaffer India
133 Humairaa Kaazi India
134 Janhvi Kate India
135 Prakashika Naik India
136 Jagravi Pawar India
137 Sayali Satghare India
138 Sharvi Save India
139 Tushi Shah India
140 Saima Thakor India
141 Ganga Devi Waikhom India
142 Salonee Dangore India
143 Shreya Dixit India
144 Manjiri Gawade India
145 Tamanna Nigam India
146 Anushka Sharma India
147 Vaishnavi Sharma India
148 Kanishka Thakur India
149 Poonam Khemnar India
150 S B Lorence India
151 Priyanka Priyadarshini Sahu India
152 Neelam Bisht India
153 Pragati Singh India
154 Neetu Singh India
155 Ayushi Garg India
156 Yashasvi Katta India
157 Renuka Chaudhari India
158 Tanuja Kanwer India
159 Tanusree Sarkar India
160 Kshama Singh India
161 Neha Chavda India
162 Keerthana Balakrishnan India
163 Arshi Choudhary India
164 Nethra Iyer India
165 Aishwarya M S India
166 Anusha Sundaresan India
167 Nishu Choudhary India
168 Anjali Singh India
169 Parushi Prabhakar India
170 Kanchan Nagwani India
171 Janhvi Ranganathan India
172 Nancy Patel India
173 Mitali S India
174 Metali Gawandar India
175 Tanaya Naik India
176 Krishna Patel India
177 Shanti Kumari India
178 Shraddha Pokharkar India
179 Ajima Sangma India
180 Samriddhi Saxena India
181 Komalpreet Kour India
182 Rekha Kamlesh India
183 Kshama Singh India
184 Komal Zanzad India
185 Saranya G India
186 Nallapureddy Sree Charani India
187 Saika Ishaque India
188 Pooja Raj India
189 Sonia Lohiya India
190 Priya Mishra India
191 Parunika Sisodia India
192 Gulshan Ali India
193 Sushmita Kumari India
194 Koduri Ishitha India
195 Mamta Paswan India
196 Sahana Pawar India
197 Chandu Venkateshappa India
198 Aarti Kedar India
199 Maya Sonawane India
200 Kashish Nirmal India
201 Sushree Dibyadarshini Pradhan India
202 Mehak Kesar India
203 Muskan Sogi Lal India
204 Sunita Singh India
205 Ramyashri Prasad India
206 Almas Bharadwaj India
207 Rashi Kanojiya India

