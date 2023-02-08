WPL 2023 Auction Full Player List: Date, time, venue, Live streaming, Teams Purse, overseas & capped players
WPL Auction 2023: The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 player auction will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on February 13, 2023. According to reports, 409 cricketers will go under the hammer at the WPL auction 2023.
The WPL will commence in Mumbai on March 4, 2023, and the final match will be held on March 26, 2023. The total number of games in WPL 2023 is 22. Moreover, the Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium are the tournament hosts.
The number of players who registered for the WPL auction was 1525. The final list was pruned to 409 players. Among them, 246 are Indians, and 163 are overseas. Eight players are from associate nations among the overseas players in the WPL auction list.
Furthermore, the number of capped players in the WPL auction list is 202, uncapped layers are 199 and eight are from associate countries.
The Women's Premiere Leagues has 90 slots for five teams. Among them, 30 are reserved for overseas players.
The WPL Auction 2023 will start at 14:30 IST.
Here's the category-wise list of the WPL 2023 Auction Players.
WPL Auction 2023: Players Registered Under Highest Reserve Bracket
The highest reserve price for the WPL auction 2023 is ₹50 lakh ($60,000). India's Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and India's U-19 T20 Captain Shafali Verma are among the few Indian players who have slotted themselves in the highest bracket.
Furthermore, 13 overseas players have listed themselves under the highest reserve price. Among them, the top players are Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone. Sophie Devine and Deandra Dottin.
|S. No.
|Player
|Country
|1
|Sophie Devine
|New Zealand
|2
|Sophie Ecclestone
|England
|3
|Ashleigh Gardner
|Australia
|4
|Harmanpreet Kaur
|India
|6
|Ellyse Perry
|Australia
|7
|Natalie Sciver
|England
|8
|Deepti Sharma
|India
|9
|Renuka Singh
|India
|10
|Meg Lanning
|Australia
|11
|Jemimah Rodrigues
|India
|12
|Shafali Verma
|India
|13
|Deandra Dottin
|West Indies
|14
|Pooja Vastrakar
|India
|15
|Dani Wyatt
|England
|16
|Richa Ghosh
|India
|17
|Alyssa Healy
|Australia
|18
|Jess Jonassen
|Australia
|19
|Sneh Rana
|India
|20
|Sinalo Jafta
|South Africa
|21
|Katherine Brunt
|England
|22
|Meghna Singh
|India
|23
|Loryn Phiri
|Zimbabwe
|24
|Darcie Brown
|Australia
WPL Auction 2023: Players registered Under ₹30 & ₹40 Lakhs
The official WPL 2023 auction date is February 13. According to the official list, 30 players have registered under the ₹40 Lakhs bracket, and 148 have registered under the ₹30 Lakhs reserve price. Check the list of the auction players registered under the given reserve prices for WPL 2023.
|Sr. No.
|Player
|Country
|1
|Hayley Matthews
|West Indies
|2
|Shabnim Ismail
|South Africa
|3
|Amelia Kerr
|New Zealand
|4
|Tahlia Mcgrath
|Australia
|5
|Beth Mooney
|Australia
|6
|Harleen Deol
|India
|7
|Heather Knight
|England
|8
|Yastika Bhatia
|India
|9
|Amy Jones
|England
|10
|Megan Schutt
|Australia
|11
|Rajeshwari Gayakwad
|India
|12
|Alana King
|Australia
|13
|Marizanne Kapp
|South Africa
|14
|Salma Khatun
|Bangladesh
|15
|Shikha Pandey
|India
|16
|Radha Yadav
|India
|17
|Phoebe Litchfield
|Australia
|18
|Priya Punia
|India
|19
|Mignon Du Preez
|South Africa
|20
|Kyshona Knight
|West Indies
|21
|Lizelle Lee
|South Africa
|22
|Reniece Boyce
|West Indies
|23
|Natasha Mclean
|West Indies
|24
|Amanda-Jade Wellington
|Australia
|25
|Rumana Ahmed
|Bangladesh
|26
|Punam Raut
|India
|27
|Devika Vaidya
|India
|28
|Arlene Kelly
|Ireland
|29
|Stafanie Taylor
|West Indies
|30
|Charlotte Dean
|England
|31
|Suzie Bates
|New Zealand
|32
|Tammy Beaumont
|England
|33
|Tazmin Brits
|South Africa
|34
|Sophia Dunkley
|England
|35
|Laura Wolvaardt
|South Africa
|36
|Chamari Athapaththu
|Sri Lanka
|37
|Suné Luus
|South Africa
|38
|Annabel Sutherland
|Australia
|39
|Bernadine Bezuidenhout
|New Zealand
|40
|Taniyaa Bhatia
|India
|41
|Anushka Sanjeewani
|Sri Lanka
|42
|Sushma Verma
|India
|43
|Jahanara Alam
|Bangladesh
|44
|Shamilia Connell
|West Indies
|45
|Freya Davies
|England
|46
|Ayabonga Khaka
|South Africa
|47
|Anjali Sarvani
|India
|48
|Shakera Selman
|West Indies
|49
|Lea Tahuhu
|New Zealand
|50
|Afy Fletcher
|West Indies
|51
|Sarah Glenn
|England
|52
|Fran Jonas
|New Zealand
|53
|Nonkululeko Mlaba
|South Africa
|54
|Inoka Ranaweera
|Sri Lanka
|55
|Poonam Yadav
|India
|56
|Nadine De Klerk
|South Africa
|57
|Leigh Kasperek
|New Zealand
|58
|Elyse Jayne Villani
|Australia
|59
|Maia Bouchier
|England
|60
|Sneha Deepthi
|India
|61
|Latika Kumari
|India
|62
|Kiran Navgire
|India
|63
|Madhuri Meheta
|India
|64
|Sabbineni Meghana
|India
|65
|Mona Meshram
|India
|66
|Bharti Fulmali
|India
|67
|Amy Hunter
|Ireland
|68
|Gaby Lewis
|Ireland
|69
|Samantha Barriball
|New Zealand
|70
|Rebecca Burns
|New Zealand
|71
|Lauren Down
|New Zealand
|72
|Maddy Green
|New Zealand
|73
|Felicity Leydon Davis
|New Zealand
|74
|Thamsyn Newton
|New Zealand
|75
|Nilakshi De Silva
|Sri Lanka
|76
|Vishmi Gunarathne
|Sri Lanka
|77
|Harshitha Samarawickrama
|Sri Lanka
|78
|Trishan Holder
|West Indies
|79
|Sharne Mayers
|Zimbabwe
|80
|Chipo Mugeri Tiripano
|Zimbabwe
|81
|Mary-Anne Musonda
|Zimbabwe
|82
|Nigar Sultana
|Bangladesh
|83
|Lauren Winfield-Hill
|England
|84
|Nuzhat Parween
|India
|85
|Mary Waldron
|Ireland
|86
|Hasini Perera
|Sri Lanka
|87
|Shemaine Campbelle
|West Indies
|88
|Britney Cooper
|West Indies
|89
|Kycia Knight
|West Indies
|90
|Rashada Williams
|West Indies
|91
|Modester Mupachikwa
|Zimbabwe
|92
|Erin Burns
|Australia
|93
|Nicola Carey
|Australia
|94
|Sarah Coyte
|Australia
|95
|Hannah Darlington
|Australia
|96
|Kim Garth
|Australia
|97
|Heather Graham
|Australia
|98
|Grace Harris
|Australia
|99
|Georgia Wareham
|Australia
|100
|Nahida Akter
|Bangladesh
|101
|Lata Mondol
|Bangladesh
|102
|Ritu Moni
|Bangladesh
|103
|Sobhana Mostary
|Bangladesh
|104
|Alice Capsey
|England
|105
|Kate Cross
|England
|106
|Alice Davidson Richards
|England
|107
|Katie George
|England
|108
|Emma Lamb
|England
|109
|Bryony Smith
|England
|110
|Isabelle Wong
|England
|111
|Sukanya Parida
|India
|112
|Mansi Joshi
|India
|113
|Simran Bahadur
|India
|114
|Ayushi Soni
|India
|115
|Neha Tanwar
|India
|116
|Soni Yadav
|India
|117
|Anuja Patil
|India
|118
|Shubhlakshmi Sharma
|India
|119
|Veda Krishnamurthy
|India
|120
|Challuru Prathyusha
|India
|121
|Amanjot Kaur
|India
|122
|Dayalan Hemalatha
|India
|123
|Swagatika Rath
|India
|124
|Arundhati Reddy
|India
|125
|Thirush Kamini
|India
|126
|Niranjana Nagarajan
|India
|127
|Laura Delany
|Ireland
|128
|Kate Ebrahim
|New Zealand
|129
|Nensi Patel
|New Zealand
|130
|Jessica Watkin
|New Zealand
|131
|Anneke Bosch
|South Africa
|132
|Chloe Tryon
|South Africa
|133
|Delmi Tucker
|South Africa
|134
|Dané Van Niekerk
|South Africa
|135
|Sunette Viljoen
|South Africa
|136
|KavIsha Dilhari
|Sri Lanka
|137
|Oshadhi Ranasinghe
|Sri Lanka
|138
|Malsha Shehani
|Sri Lanka
|139
|Kirbyina Alexander
|West Indies
|140
|Aaliyah Alleyne
|West Indies
|141
|Jannillea Glasgow
|West Indies
|142
|Chinelle Henry
|West Indies
|143
|Lee Ann Kirby
|West Indies
|144
|Chedean Nation
|West Indies
|145
|Precious Marange
|Zimbabwe
|146
|Kelis Ndhlovu
|Zimbabwe
|147
|Ashley Ndiraya
|Zimbabwe
|148
|Josephine Nkomo
|Zimbabwe
|149
|Stella Campbell
|Australia
|150
|Lauren Cheatle
|Australia
|151
|Holly Ferling
|Australia
|152
|Lauren Bell
|England
|153
|Natasha Farrant
|England
|154
|Monica Patel
|India
|155
|Jane Maguire
|Ireland
|156
|Hayley Jensen
|New Zealand
|157
|Jessica Kerr
|New Zealand
|158
|Molly Penfold
|New Zealand
|159
|Masabata Klaas
|South Africa
|160
|Achini Kulasuriya
|Sri Lanka
|161
|Udeshika Prabodani
|Sri Lanka
|162
|Tharika Sewwandi
|Sri Lanka
|163
|Caneisha Isaac
|West Indies
|164
|Audrey Mazvishaya
|Zimbabwe
|165
|Nomvelo Sibanda
|Zimbabwe
|166
|Anesu Mushangwe
|Australia
|167
|Kirstie Gordon
|England
|168
|Alexandra Hartley
|England
|169
|Linsey Smith
|England
|170
|Mady Villiers
|England
|171
|Gouher Sultana
|India
|172
|Ekta Bisht
|India
|173
|Rasanara Khan
|India
|174
|Preeti Bose
|India
|175
|Sugandika Dasanayaka
|Sri Lanka
|176
|Inoshi Fernando
|Sri Lanka
|177
|Anisa Mohammed
|West Indies
|178
|Karishma Ramharack
|West Indies
WPL Auction 2023: Players registered Under ₹10 & ₹20 Lakhs
The purse for WPL 2023 is ₹12 Crores per team. Only 16 players have registered under the ₹20 Lakhs reserve price for the WPL Auction 2023. Among them, 12 players are Indians. The rest 191 players have registered under the ₹10 Lakhs bracket. Check the auction player list below:
|Sr. No.
|Player
|Country
|1
|Shorna Akter
|Bangladesh
|2
|Shikha Shalot
|India
|3
|Ka Ying Chan
|Hongkong
|4
|Natthakan Chantham
|Thailand
|5
|Reema Sisodia
|India
|6
|Jasia Akhter
|India
|7
|Riya Chaudhari
|India
|8
|Sarika Koli
|India
|9
|Bhawna Ohlan
|India
|10
|Manali Dakshini
|India
|11
|Nirmiti Rane
|India
|12
|Kanika Ahuja
|India
|13
|Suman Meena
|India
|14
|Kashvee Gautam
|India
|15
|Sujata Mallik
|India
|16
|Sonal Kalal
|India
|17
|Hrishita Basu
|India
|18
|Parshavi Chopra
|India
|19
|Archana Devi
|India
|20
|Mannat Kashyap
|India
|21
|Titas Sadhu
|India
|22
|Grace Scrivens
|England
|23
|Shweta Sehrawat
|India
|24
|Soumya Tiwari
|India
|25
|G. Trisha
|India
|26
|Najla C M C
|India
|27
|Hurley Gala
|India
|28
|Sonia Mendhiya
|India
|29
|Falak Naz
|India
|30
|Shabnam Shakil
|India
|31
|Sonam Yadav
|India
|32
|S. Yashasri
|India
|33
|Sterre Kalis
|Netherland
|34
|Mahika Gaur
|UAE
|35
|Vaishnave Mahesh
|UAE
|36
|Esha Oza
|UAE
|37
|Theertha Satish
|UAE
|38
|Tara Norris
|USA
|39
|Laura Harris
|Australia
|40
|Katta Mahanthi Sree
|India
|41
|Dhara Gujjar
|India
|42
|Sasthi Mondal
|India
|43
|Shivi Pandey
|India
|44
|Aishwarya Singh
|India
|45
|Bhavana Goplani
|India
|46
|Simran Patel
|India
|47
|Vrinda Dinesh
|India
|48
|Divya Gnanananda
|India
|49
|Roshini Kiran
|India
|50
|Rakshitha Krishnappa
|India
|51
|Prerana Rajesh
|India
|52
|Sayali Lonkar
|India
|53
|Ishwari Savkar
|India
|54
|Sanika Chalke
|India
|55
|Sadhvi Sanjay
|India
|56
|Simran Shaikh
|India
|57
|Neha Badwaik
|India
|58
|Kajal Jena
|India
|59
|Shweta Mane
|India
|60
|Jayshree Jadeja
|India
|61
|Rizu Saha
|India
|62
|Arushi Goel
|India
|63
|Muskan Malik
|India
|64
|Ekta Singh
|India
|65
|Varnika Singh
|India
|66
|Disha Kasat
|India
|67
|Hema Y
|India
|68
|Uma Chetry
|India
|69
|Nishat Changiwala
|India
|70
|Parna Paul
|India
|71
|Nandini Kashyap
|India
|72
|R Priyadarshni
|India
|73
|Laxmi Yadav
|India
|74
|Mamatha Madiwala
|India
|75
|Sanjana Batni
|India
|76
|Prathyoosha Kumar
|India
|77
|Soumya Verma
|India
|78
|Shivali Shinde
|India
|79
|Ambika Watade
|India
|80
|Mahek Pokar
|India
|81
|Yamini Billore
|India
|82
|Indrani Roy
|India
|83
|Aparna Mondal
|India
|84
|Shipra Giri
|India
|85
|Sweta Verma
|India
|86
|Tess Flintoff
|Australia
|87
|Bareddy Anusha
|India
|88
|Jhansi Lakshmi Challa
|India
|89
|Vinny Suzan
|India
|90
|Jintimani Kalita
|India
|91
|Jaya Mohite
|India
|92
|Kesha Patel
|India
|93
|Palak Patel
|India
|94
|Tarannum Pathan
|India
|95
|Janki Rathod
|India
|96
|Tanvir Shaikh
|India
|97
|Yashita Singh
|India
|98
|Jhumia Khatun
|India
|99
|Mita Paul
|India
|100
|Yuvashri K Karthikeyan
|India
|101
|Amruta Satsangi
|India
|102
|Raghvi Bist
|India
|103
|Yashi Pandey
|India
|104
|Manju M A
|India
|105
|Sanjula Naik
|India
|106
|Zeel Mithaiwala
|India
|107
|Vasuvi Fishta
|India
|108
|Chitra Singh Jamwal
|India
|109
|Pranavi Velagapudi
|India
|110
|Sarla Devi Ram
|India
|111
|Ashwani Kumari
|India
|112
|Khushbu Kumari
|India
|113
|Keerthy K James
|India
|114
|Minnu Mani
|India
|115
|Sajana S
|India
|116
|Anaswara Santhosh
|India
|117
|Shani T T
|India
|118
|Mrudhula V S
|India
|119
|Rameshwari Gayakwad
|India
|120
|Pushpa Kiresur
|India
|121
|Chandasi Krishnamurthy
|India
|122
|Shreyanka Patil
|India
|123
|Niki Prasad
|India
|124
|Aditi Rajesh
|India
|125
|Shubha Satheesh
|India
|126
|Mithila Vinod
|India
|127
|Priyanka Garkhede
|India
|128
|Tejal Hasabnis
|India
|129
|Utkarsha Pawar
|India
|130
|Shweta Sawant
|India
|131
|Zeal Dmello
|India
|132
|Fatima Jaffer
|India
|133
|Humairaa Kaazi
|India
|134
|Janhvi Kate
|India
|135
|Prakashika Naik
|India
|136
|Jagravi Pawar
|India
|137
|Sayali Satghare
|India
|138
|Sharvi Save
|India
|139
|Tushi Shah
|India
|140
|Saima Thakor
|India
|141
|Ganga Devi Waikhom
|India
|142
|Salonee Dangore
|India
|143
|Shreya Dixit
|India
|144
|Manjiri Gawade
|India
|145
|Tamanna Nigam
|India
|146
|Anushka Sharma
|India
|147
|Vaishnavi Sharma
|India
|148
|Kanishka Thakur
|India
|149
|Poonam Khemnar
|India
|150
|S B Lorence
|India
|151
|Priyanka Priyadarshini Sahu
|India
|152
|Neelam Bisht
|India
|153
|Pragati Singh
|India
|154
|Neetu Singh
|India
|155
|Ayushi Garg
|India
|156
|Yashasvi Katta
|India
|157
|Renuka Chaudhari
|India
|158
|Tanuja Kanwer
|India
|159
|Tanusree Sarkar
|India
|160
|Kshama Singh
|India
|161
|Neha Chavda
|India
|162
|Keerthana Balakrishnan
|India
|163
|Arshi Choudhary
|India
|164
|Nethra Iyer
|India
|165
|Aishwarya M S
|India
|166
|Anusha Sundaresan
|India
|167
|Nishu Choudhary
|India
|168
|Anjali Singh
|India
|169
|Parushi Prabhakar
|India
|170
|Kanchan Nagwani
|India
|171
|Janhvi Ranganathan
|India
|172
|Nancy Patel
|India
|173
|Mitali S
|India
|174
|Metali Gawandar
|India
|175
|Tanaya Naik
|India
|176
|Krishna Patel
|India
|177
|Shanti Kumari
|India
|178
|Shraddha Pokharkar
|India
|179
|Ajima Sangma
|India
|180
|Samriddhi Saxena
|India
|181
|Komalpreet Kour
|India
|182
|Rekha Kamlesh
|India
|183
|Kshama Singh
|India
|184
|Komal Zanzad
|India
|185
|Saranya G
|India
|186
|Nallapureddy Sree Charani
|India
|187
|Saika Ishaque
|India
|188
|Pooja Raj
|India
|189
|Sonia Lohiya
|India
|190
|Priya Mishra
|India
|191
|Parunika Sisodia
|India
|192
|Gulshan Ali
|India
|193
|Sushmita Kumari
|India
|194
|Koduri Ishitha
|India
|195
|Mamta Paswan
|India
|196
|Sahana Pawar
|India
|197
|Chandu Venkateshappa
|India
|198
|Aarti Kedar
|India
|199
|Maya Sonawane
|India
|200
|Kashish Nirmal
|India
|201
|Sushree Dibyadarshini Pradhan
|India
|202
|Mehak Kesar
|India
|203
|Muskan Sogi Lal
|India
|204
|Sunita Singh
|India
|205
|Ramyashri Prasad
|India
|206
|Almas Bharadwaj
|India
|207
|Rashi Kanojiya
|India