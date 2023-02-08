WPL 2023 Auction Full Player List: Date, time, venue, Live streaming, Teams Purse, overseas & capped players

WPL Auction 2023: The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 player auction will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on February 13, 2023. According to reports, 409 cricketers will go under the hammer at the WPL auction 2023.

The WPL will commence in Mumbai on March 4, 2023, and the final match will be held on March 26, 2023. The total number of games in WPL 2023 is 22. Moreover, the Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium are the tournament hosts.

The number of players who registered for the WPL auction was 1525. The final list was pruned to 409 players. Among them, 246 are Indians, and 163 are overseas. Eight players are from associate nations among the overseas players in the WPL auction list.

Furthermore, the number of capped players in the WPL auction list is 202, uncapped layers are 199 and eight are from associate countries.

The Women's Premiere Leagues has 90 slots for five teams. Among them, 30 are reserved for overseas players.

The WPL Auction 2023 will start at 14:30 IST.

Here's the category-wise list of the WPL 2023 Auction Players.

WPL Auction 2023: Players Registered Under Highest Reserve Bracket

The highest reserve price for the WPL auction 2023 is ₹50 lakh ($60,000). India's Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and India's U-19 T20 Captain Shafali Verma are among the few Indian players who have slotted themselves in the highest bracket.

Furthermore, 13 overseas players have listed themselves under the highest reserve price. Among them, the top players are Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone. Sophie Devine and Deandra Dottin.

S. No. Player Country 1 Sophie Devine New Zealand 2 Sophie Ecclestone England 3 Ashleigh Gardner Australia 4 Harmanpreet Kaur India 6 Ellyse Perry Australia 7 Natalie Sciver England 8 Deepti Sharma India 9 Renuka Singh India 10 Meg Lanning Australia 11 Jemimah Rodrigues India 12 Shafali Verma India 13 Deandra Dottin West Indies 14 Pooja Vastrakar India 15 Dani Wyatt England 16 Richa Ghosh India 17 Alyssa Healy Australia 18 Jess Jonassen Australia 19 Sneh Rana India 20 Sinalo Jafta South Africa 21 Katherine Brunt England 22 Meghna Singh India 23 Loryn Phiri Zimbabwe 24 Darcie Brown Australia

WPL Auction 2023: Players registered Under ₹30 & ₹40 Lakhs

The official WPL 2023 auction date is February 13. According to the official list, 30 players have registered under the ₹40 Lakhs bracket, and 148 have registered under the ₹30 Lakhs reserve price. Check the list of the auction players registered under the given reserve prices for WPL 2023.

Sr. No. Player Country 1 Hayley Matthews West Indies 2 Shabnim Ismail South Africa 3 Amelia Kerr New Zealand 4 Tahlia Mcgrath Australia 5 Beth Mooney Australia 6 Harleen Deol India 7 Heather Knight England 8 Yastika Bhatia India 9 Amy Jones England 10 Megan Schutt Australia 11 Rajeshwari Gayakwad India 12 Alana King Australia 13 Marizanne Kapp South Africa 14 Salma Khatun Bangladesh 15 Shikha Pandey India 16 Radha Yadav India 17 Phoebe Litchfield Australia 18 Priya Punia India 19 Mignon Du Preez South Africa 20 Kyshona Knight West Indies 21 Lizelle Lee South Africa 22 Reniece Boyce West Indies 23 Natasha Mclean West Indies 24 Amanda-Jade Wellington Australia 25 Rumana Ahmed Bangladesh 26 Punam Raut India 27 Devika Vaidya India 28 Arlene Kelly Ireland 29 Stafanie Taylor West Indies 30 Charlotte Dean England 31 Suzie Bates New Zealand 32 Tammy Beaumont England 33 Tazmin Brits South Africa 34 Sophia Dunkley England 35 Laura Wolvaardt South Africa 36 Chamari Athapaththu Sri Lanka 37 Suné Luus South Africa 38 Annabel Sutherland Australia 39 Bernadine Bezuidenhout New Zealand 40 Taniyaa Bhatia India 41 Anushka Sanjeewani Sri Lanka 42 Sushma Verma India 43 Jahanara Alam Bangladesh 44 Shamilia Connell West Indies 45 Freya Davies England 46 Ayabonga Khaka South Africa 47 Anjali Sarvani India 48 Shakera Selman West Indies 49 Lea Tahuhu New Zealand 50 Afy Fletcher West Indies 51 Sarah Glenn England 52 Fran Jonas New Zealand 53 Nonkululeko Mlaba South Africa 54 Inoka Ranaweera Sri Lanka 55 Poonam Yadav India 56 Nadine De Klerk South Africa 57 Leigh Kasperek New Zealand 58 Elyse Jayne Villani Australia 59 Maia Bouchier England 60 Sneha Deepthi India 61 Latika Kumari India 62 Kiran Navgire India 63 Madhuri Meheta India 64 Sabbineni Meghana India 65 Mona Meshram India 66 Bharti Fulmali India 67 Amy Hunter Ireland 68 Gaby Lewis Ireland 69 Samantha Barriball New Zealand 70 Rebecca Burns New Zealand 71 Lauren Down New Zealand 72 Maddy Green New Zealand 73 Felicity Leydon Davis New Zealand 74 Thamsyn Newton New Zealand 75 Nilakshi De Silva Sri Lanka 76 Vishmi Gunarathne Sri Lanka 77 Harshitha Samarawickrama Sri Lanka 78 Trishan Holder West Indies 79 Sharne Mayers Zimbabwe 80 Chipo Mugeri Tiripano Zimbabwe 81 Mary-Anne Musonda Zimbabwe 82 Nigar Sultana Bangladesh 83 Lauren Winfield-Hill England 84 Nuzhat Parween India 85 Mary Waldron Ireland 86 Hasini Perera Sri Lanka 87 Shemaine Campbelle West Indies 88 Britney Cooper West Indies 89 Kycia Knight West Indies 90 Rashada Williams West Indies 91 Modester Mupachikwa Zimbabwe 92 Erin Burns Australia 93 Nicola Carey Australia 94 Sarah Coyte Australia 95 Hannah Darlington Australia 96 Kim Garth Australia 97 Heather Graham Australia 98 Grace Harris Australia 99 Georgia Wareham Australia 100 Nahida Akter Bangladesh 101 Lata Mondol Bangladesh 102 Ritu Moni Bangladesh 103 Sobhana Mostary Bangladesh 104 Alice Capsey England 105 Kate Cross England 106 Alice Davidson Richards England 107 Katie George England 108 Emma Lamb England 109 Bryony Smith England 110 Isabelle Wong England 111 Sukanya Parida India 112 Mansi Joshi India 113 Simran Bahadur India 114 Ayushi Soni India 115 Neha Tanwar India 116 Soni Yadav India 117 Anuja Patil India 118 Shubhlakshmi Sharma India 119 Veda Krishnamurthy India 120 Challuru Prathyusha India 121 Amanjot Kaur India 122 Dayalan Hemalatha India 123 Swagatika Rath India 124 Arundhati Reddy India 125 Thirush Kamini India 126 Niranjana Nagarajan India 127 Laura Delany Ireland 128 Kate Ebrahim New Zealand 129 Nensi Patel New Zealand 130 Jessica Watkin New Zealand 131 Anneke Bosch South Africa 132 Chloe Tryon South Africa 133 Delmi Tucker South Africa 134 Dané Van Niekerk South Africa 135 Sunette Viljoen South Africa 136 KavIsha Dilhari Sri Lanka 137 Oshadhi Ranasinghe Sri Lanka 138 Malsha Shehani Sri Lanka 139 Kirbyina Alexander West Indies 140 Aaliyah Alleyne West Indies 141 Jannillea Glasgow West Indies 142 Chinelle Henry West Indies 143 Lee Ann Kirby West Indies 144 Chedean Nation West Indies 145 Precious Marange Zimbabwe 146 Kelis Ndhlovu Zimbabwe 147 Ashley Ndiraya Zimbabwe 148 Josephine Nkomo Zimbabwe 149 Stella Campbell Australia 150 Lauren Cheatle Australia 151 Holly Ferling Australia 152 Lauren Bell England 153 Natasha Farrant England 154 Monica Patel India 155 Jane Maguire Ireland 156 Hayley Jensen New Zealand 157 Jessica Kerr New Zealand 158 Molly Penfold New Zealand 159 Masabata Klaas South Africa 160 Achini Kulasuriya Sri Lanka 161 Udeshika Prabodani Sri Lanka 162 Tharika Sewwandi Sri Lanka 163 Caneisha Isaac West Indies 164 Audrey Mazvishaya Zimbabwe 165 Nomvelo Sibanda Zimbabwe 166 Anesu Mushangwe Australia 167 Kirstie Gordon England 168 Alexandra Hartley England 169 Linsey Smith England 170 Mady Villiers England 171 Gouher Sultana India 172 Ekta Bisht India 173 Rasanara Khan India 174 Preeti Bose India 175 Sugandika Dasanayaka Sri Lanka 176 Inoshi Fernando Sri Lanka 177 Anisa Mohammed West Indies 178 Karishma Ramharack West Indies

WPL Auction 2023: Players registered Under ₹10 & ₹20 Lakhs

The purse for WPL 2023 is ₹12 Crores per team. Only 16 players have registered under the ₹20 Lakhs reserve price for the WPL Auction 2023. Among them, 12 players are Indians. The rest 191 players have registered under the ₹10 Lakhs bracket. Check the auction player list below: