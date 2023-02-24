WPL 2023 7 days to go: Check Women’s Premier League full schedule, fixture, squads and live streaming details

WPL 2023 7 days to go: The much-awaited inaugural season of Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 is due to begin on March 4. The first match of WPL 2023 is scheduled between Gujrat and Mumbai Indians, which will be held at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai just seven days from now. A total of 5 teams will be participating in the tournament, and as per BCCI, the TATA group will be the official sponsor of the women’s IPL. While fans of women's cricket are excited about the historic WPL 2023 edition, renowned Indian cricketer Harsha Bhogle has urged them not to over-expect from the tournament.

Bhogle said, “Do not expect to see what you see in the men’s IPL in the women’s IPL because it is a different game. The bat and ball contests will be the same; the approach will differ.”

WPL 2023 full schedule

Date Match Time Venue March 4 Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians 19:30 DY Patil Stadium March 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals 15:30 Brabourne – CCI March 5 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants 19:30 DY Patil Stadium March 6 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 19:30 Brabourne – CCI March 7 Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz 19:30 DY Patil Stadium March 8 Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 19:30 Brabourne – CCI March 9 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians 19:30 DY Patil Stadium March 10 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz 19:30 Brabourne – CCI March 11 Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals 19:30 DY Patil Stadium March 12 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians 19:30 Brabourne – CCI March 13 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 19:30 DY Patil Stadium March 14 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants 19:30 Brabourne – CCI March 15 UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 19:30 DY Patil Stadium March 16 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants 19:30 Brabourne – CCI March 18 Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz 15:30 DY Patil Stadium March 18 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants 19:30 Brabourne – CCI March 20 Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz 15:30 Brabourne – CCI March 20 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 19:30 DY Patil Stadium March 21 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians 15:30 DY Patil Stadium March 21 UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals 19:30 Brabourne – CCI March 24 Eliminator 19:30 DY Patil Stadium March 26 Final 19:30 Brabourne – CCI

WPL 2023: Full squads

Delhi Capitals WPL full squad: Jemimah Rodrigues (2.2 crore), Meg Lanning (1.1 crore), Shafali Verma (2 crore), Radha Yadav (40 lakh), Shikha Pandey (60 lakh), Marizanne Kapp (1.5 crore), Titas Sadhu (25 lakh), Alice Capsey (75 lakh), Tara Norris (10 lakh), Laura Harris (45 lakh), Jasia Akhter (20 lakh), Minnu Mani (20 lakh), Taniya Bhatia (30 lakh), Poonam Yadav (30 lakh), Jess Jonassen (50 lakh), Sneha Deepthi (30 lakh), Arundhati Reddy (30 lakh), Aparna Mandal (10 lakh)

Mumbai Indians WPL full squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (1.8 crore), Nat Sciver (3.2 crore), Amelia Kerr (1 crore), Pooja Vastrakar (1.9 crore), Yastika Bhatia (1.5 crore), Heather Graham (30 lakh), Isabelle Wong (30 lakh), Amanjot Kaur (50 lakh), Dhara Gujjar (10 lakh), Saika Ishaque (10 lakh), Hayley Mathews (40 lakh), Chloe Tryon (30 lakh), Humairaa Kaazi (10 lakh), Priyanka Bala (20 lakh), Sonam Yadav (10 lakh), Jintimani Kalita (10 lakh), Neelam Bisht (10 lakh)

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB WPL full squad: Smriti Mandhana (3.4 crore), Sophie Devine (50 lakh), Ellyse Perry (1.7 crore), Renuka Singh Thakur (1.5 crore), Richa Ghosh (1.9 crore), Erin Burns (30 lakh), Disha Kasat (10 lakh), Indrani Roy (10 lakh), Shreyanka Patil (10 lakh), Kanika Ahuja (35 lakh), Asha Shobana (10 lakh), Heather Knight (40 lakh), Dane van Niekerk (30 lakh), Preeti Bose (30 lakh), Poonam Khemnar (10 lakh), Komal Zanzad (25 lakh), Meghan Schutt (40 lakh), Sahana Pawar (10 lakh)

UP Warriorz WPL full squad: Sophie Ecclestone (1.8 crore), Deepti Sharma (2.6 crore), Tahlia McGrath (1.4 crore), Shabnim Ismail (1 crore), Alyssa Healy (70 lakh), Anjali Sarvani (55 lakh), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (40 lakh), Parshavi Chopra (10 lakh), Shweta Sehrawat (40 lakh), S Yashasri (10 lakh), Kiran Navgire (30 lakh), Grace Harris (75 lakh), Devika Vaidya (1.4 crore), Lauren Bell (30 lakh), Laxmi Yadav (10 lakh), Simran Shaikh (10 lakh)

Gujarat Giants WPL full squad: Ashleigh Gardner (3.2 crore), Beth Mooney (2 crore), Sophie Dunkley (60 lakh), Anna Sutherland (70 lakh), Harleen Deol (40 lakh), Deandra Dottin (60 lakh), Sneh Rana (75 lakh), S Meghana (30 lakh), Georgia Wareham (75 lakh), Mansi Joshi (30 lakh), D Hemalatha (30 lakh), Monica Patel (30 lakh), Tanuja Kanwer (50 lakh), Sushma Verma (60 lakh), Hurley Gala (10 lakh), Ashwani Kumari (35 lakh), Parunika Sisodia (10 lakh), Shabnam Shakil (10 lakh)

When will the WPL 2023 season start?

The WPL 2023 season will start on Saturday, March 4.

Which teams will compete in the WPL 2023 season?

Five teams will compete in the WPL 2023 season - Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz.

Who will play in the opening match of the WPL 2023 season?

The Gujarat Giants will host the Mumbai Indians in the opening contest of the WPL 2023 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Who is the most expensive player in the WPL season?

Smriti Mandhana is the most expensive player in the WPL 2023 season having attracted a price of Rs 3.4 crore from Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Where will the WPL 2023 season be played?

The WPL 2023 season will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

What is the per-match valuation of a WPL 2023 match?

A WPL 2023 season match is valued at more than Rs 7 core each.

Where will the WPL 2023 season get broadcast?

The WPL 2023 season will be broadcasted on the Sports 18 Network.

Where can the WPL 2023 season get live-streamed?