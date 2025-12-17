/World Tennis League: Hawks and Eagles dominate opening day in thrilling contest

The World Tennis League (WTL) made an unforgettable debut in India on Wednesday (December 17), bringing some of the sport's biggest names to Bengaluru for a truly spectacular event. The crowd was treated to an exciting display of tennis, featuring Gael Monfils' dynamic athleticism, Nick Kyrgios' playful “tweener” shots, Denis Shapovalov’s explosive power, and Elina Svitolina’s unyielding determination.

Among the highlights was Daniil Medvedev’s return to India, where he had reached the 2017 Chennai Open final. This time, he teamed up with Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna to secure a victory in the men’s doubles. Also sharing the court with them were India's promising young talents, Maaya Rajeswaran Revathi and Dhakshineswar Suresh, both of whom seemed to thrive under the spotlight and held their own alongside the veterans.

The opening day kicked off with an exciting encounter between the VB Realty Hawks and Aussie Mavericks Kites, where the Hawks triumphed narrowly 25-21. The action continued as AOS Eagles edged out Game Changer Falcons 18-16, ending Day 1 with the Hawks in the lead. Elina Svitolina led the charge for the Hawks in the first match, battling back from a 2-5 deficit to win 7-5 against Marta Kostyuk. This resilient performance set the tone for the day. Svitolina then partnered with 16-year-old Maaya to defeat Kostyuk and Ankita Raina in another 7-5 win, adding to the Hawks' early momentum. Nick Kyrgios and Suresh provided an exciting display of skill in the men’s doubles, where they outlasted Shapovalov and Bhambri 6-4. Kyrgios’ crowd-pleasing antics, including his trademark “tweener” shots, added flair to the match. Despite the fun atmosphere, Shapovalov managed to keep his team ahead by beating Suresh 7-5 in singles.

A key moment came during the match between Rohan Bopanna and Sumit Nagal, where the pair faced off in an intense doubles clash. Although Nagal and Paula Badosa won their mixed doubles set 6-1, Bopanna and Medvedev responded with a solid 6-2 victory over Nagal and Monfils. The highlight of the day came in the mixed doubles when Nagal accidentally hit Bopanna in the chest during a net exchange. However, both players quickly shared a handshake and got back into the match with no hard feelings.

The Falcons had a promising start as Magda Linette won the opening set 6-4 against Paula Badosa. Yet, the day belonged to Monfils, who turned on the heat in his marquee singles match against Medvedev, winning 6-3. After the match, the 39-year-old Frenchman celebrated with an infectious victory dance, much to the delight of the fans.

The WTL is a unique, fast-paced mixed-team event held right before the official tennis season begins. It offers players a chance to fine-tune their games in a more relaxed, yet highly competitive, environment. Four teams are competing this year, and each team will face off in a round-robin format. The top two will qualify for the final. Each tie consists of four sets: men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, and mixed doubles. Points are awarded for each game won, with the golden point rule at deuce adding an extra layer of excitement. The shorter, faster-paced matches make for an engaging spectacle and keep fans on the edge of their seats.