World no.1 Iga Swiatek demolishes Coco Gauff in straight sets to win second French Open title

Iga Swiatek is unstoppable at the moment and continues to prove why she deserves to be the world no.1. The Polish superstar extended her winning streak to 35 matches with a stunning victory over American Coco Gauff in the women's singles final of the French Open 2022 on Saturday (June 04). It was a brilliant performance from Swiatek, who dominated the proceedings right from the start and demolished Gauff in straight sets to clinch her second French Open title.

Swiatek was always the favourite against 18-year-old Gaufee, who enjoyed a dream run at the French Open this year making it to the final. However, she was no match against the Polish star, who headed into the summit clash on the back of 34 consecutive wins in her last 34 matches. She dominated Gauff to clinch her 35th win on the trot.

Swiatek wrapped up the final inside just 68 minutes to win 6-1, 6-3 against the American at the Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris on Saturday. She has now equalled the record of Venus Williams for the longest winning streak by a woman in tennis in the 21st century.

Swiatek had arrived at the tournament two weeks ago as an overwhelming favourite considering her red hot form. And she proved many right in wit what was a clinical campaign with little or no setbacks. The Polish world no.1 stood tall and soaked in all the pressure to deliver once again on the big stage.

She has now won the French Open twice in just four years. It has been a remarkable rise for her since her first Roland Garros crown in 2020. She has now won an amazing six titles in a row but there seems no stopping the force that is Swiatek as she looks forward to creating history.

Swiatek has an incredible record at French Open having lost only twice so far in 23 matches at the Roland Garros. She has a win percentage of 91% which is the third-best in the history of the women's tournament. On Saturday, she completely outplayed Gauff on her way to her second title.

Swiatek claimed the first set comfortably inside 32 minutes before Gauff bounced back for a bit at the start of the second set. The American teenager raced to a 2-0 lead but Swiatek returned to close the game with perfection and finesse. She wrapped it up 6-3 leaving the American almost teary-eyed at the end.

Swiatek congratulated Gauff and also thanked her team for their support throughout the campaign. "First of all, I just want to congratulate you (Gauff), you're doing an amazing job, I can see each month you're progressing ... When I was your age, I had my first year on tour & I had no idea what I was doing, basically," she said.