World No. 2 Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman join Greg Norman’s LIV Golf

Greg Norman's LIV Golf continues to make heads turn. So far, Norman has roped in a plethora of high-profile players from the United States' PGA Tour such as Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau. However, he was yet to include a player from the world's top 10. There had been speculations of World number two Cameron Smith becoming a part of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series. Now, the LIV Golf circuit has achieved its biggest deal by signing Smith and Australia's Marc Leishman.

Sources have told The Age and the Herald that an official announcement regarding the signing of Smith and Leishman is set to take place soon. Thus, the duo will join two-time Australian Open champion Matt Jones in defecting to LIV Golf, which has sent employees to Australia in recent weeks to look at potential venues for a tournament Down Under in the next calendar year.

Talking about The Open champion Smith, the 29-year-old will be announced as the highest-ranked player to join the controversial LIV Golf. Ahead of the British Open winner Smith's signing, FedEx Cup champion and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy had opined on the LIV Golf and made a strong claim.

As per a report in Fox Sports, the 33-year-old had slammed LIV Golf and stated, “If you believe in something I think you have to speak up, and I believe very strongly about this. I really do. I hate what it’s doing to the game of golf. I hate it. I really do. Like it’s going to be hard for me to stomach going to Wentworth in a couple of weeks’ time and seeing 18 of them there. That just doesn’t sit right with me." He added, "I believe what I‘m saying are the right things, and I think when you believe that what you’re saying is the right things, you’re happy to stick your neck out on the line."

On the other hand, Tiger Woods also reportedly rejected LIV's offer to feature in the event and said at The Open Championship last month, "I know what the PGA Tour stands for and what we have done and what the Tour has given us, the ability to chase after our careers and to earn what we get and the trophies we have been able to play for and the history that has been a part of this game. I know Greg tried to do this back in the early ’90s. It didn’t work then, and he’s trying to make it work now. I still don’t see how that’s in the best interests of the game."

Despite the heavy criticism against Norman's LIV Golf, it is continuing to attract some big players from PGA Tour's roster. Smith's signing is surely a big step in the right direction for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit.