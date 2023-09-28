ugc_banner

World Cup warm-up matches Live Streaming: When & where to watch warm-up matches live on mobile, laptop

New Delhi Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Sep 29, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Before the start of the ODI World Cup 2023, all 10 participating teams will take part in two warm-up matches each. These warm-up matches will be played across three venues in India from September 29 to October 3. Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Cricket World Cup warm-up matches Live Streaming: The warm-up matches of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup are all set to start on Friday (Sep 29) at various venues in India. Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming matches. 

Cricket World Cup warm-up matches Live Streaming: The ICC Men’s ODI World Cup is just a week away and the excitement is high. The participating teams already arrived in India to complete in the ten-team tournament. The first match of the 2023 edition is set to take place between England and New Zealand. India will open its campaign against five-time champion Australia on October 8 in Chennai.

Before the start of the ODI World Cup 2023, all 10 participating teams will take part in two warm-up matches each. These warm-up matches will be played across three venues in India from September 29 to October 3. 

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming warm-up matches:

trending now

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Warm-up matches live-streaming details

When will World Cup 2023 warm up matches be started? – Date

The World Cup 2023 warm up matches will start on 29 September 2023. 

At what time World Cup 2023 warm up matches will begin? Time

The World Cup 2023 warm up matches will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

What are the venues for World Cup 2023 warm up matches? – Venue

The World Cup 2023 warm up matches will be played at various venues in India- Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad.

Where to watch the live-telecast of World Cup 2023 warm-up matches in India?

All the World Cup 2023 warm-up matches can be watched live on Star Sports Network. 

How to watch the live-streaming of World Cup 2023 warm-up matches in India?

All the World Cup 2023 warm-up matches can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. 

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Warm up matches full schedule

September 29, 2023 - Friday

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

South Africa v Afghanistan, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

New Zealand v Pakistan, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

September 30, 2023 - Saturday

India v England, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Australia v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

October 2, 2023 - Monday

England v Bangladesh, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

New Zealand v South Africa, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

October 3, 2023 - Tuesday

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

India v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Pakistan v Australia, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

(With inputs from agencies)

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

 

RELATED

Asian Games 2023: Palak Gulia wins gold in women’s 10m air pistol, compatriot Esha Singh bags silver

Never intended to offend or make fun of Victor Osimhen: Napoli's official statement on viral Tik-Tok video

World Cup 2023: Playing good cricket for next 45 days will determine Team India's fate: Sourav Ganguly