World Cup - Did Keshav Maharaj bowl ‘ball of the tournament’ to clean bowled Shubman Gill? WATCH

It required perhaps the ‘ball of the tournament’ thus far from South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj to dismiss India opener Shubman Gill in the ongoing high-octane World Cup clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With India on top, having scored more than 90 in the first over despite losing Rohit, Keshav, in his first over, bowled a Jaffa to stun the 60,000-plus crowd and Gill with an unplayable delivery.

The ball, having pitched on the middle-leg stump, turned square, removing the bails from the off stump.

Such was the surprising factor that India waited for the replays to confirm the ball did hit the wickets, and it was not Quinton de Kock’s gloved that removed the bails.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first at his so-called favourite venue. The Indian openers began blazingly, smashing seamers – Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen to all parts of the ground. With the crowd right behind the Indian Team in this top-of-the-table clash, Rohit and Gill opened their arms, with the Indian captain taking the lead.

Making the most of the excellent start, Rohit smashed everyone left, right and centre, and as he got close to yet another fifty in this tournament, he got caught at mid-of off Kagiso Rabada on 40 off 24 balls.

Walked in next was the birthday boy and modern-day game’s greatest batter, Virat Kohli. Alongside Gill, who continued finding gaps, Kohli opened his arms, much to everyone’s cheers. With seamers bowling inside the first ten overs, India managed 91 for one.

Maharaj’s introduction broke the stand