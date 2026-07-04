/World Cup Golden Boot: Messi & Mbappe lead as Kane, Haaland close gap; who stays at top?

We are in the midst of perhaps the greatest World Cup Golden Boot race of all time. Just a few weeks into this showpiece event in North America, the top global stars are fighting for that one prize that separates them from the rest. Be it Kylian Mbappé from France, Argentina’s icon Lionel Messi, England captain and star striker Harry Kane, or talismanic Norwegian attacker Erling Haaland, all lead the race for the most goals in the 2026 World Cup. Those seeking Cristiano Ronaldo's name must wait as the legendary goal-scorer is yet to shine in this tournament.

Kane cuts gap with Mbappé, Messi

England striker Harry Kane is having perhaps his greatest season as a professional footballer, having already amassed over 70 goals for his club and country combined. Earlier, sitting behind several top names with just three goals in as many outings in the group stages, Kane scored a brace against DR Congo in England's Round of 32 match, and not only did it help them beat their African opponents and qualify for the Round of 16, but it also helped equal Haaland's tally (5) for most goals in four matches -- one shy of the top spot attained by Mbappé (six) and Messi (seven).



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Kane now has 13 World Cup goals, five shy of Mbappé’s overall tally thus far (18 and counting) and seven of Messi’s record of 20 World Cup goals.

From where it all began

Messi, however, started with a goal-scoring spree in this edition, clobbering six in his first three matches, including his maiden World Cup hat-trick in Argentina’s opener against Algeria. He added a brace to it against Austria before scoring his last against Jordan in the last group stage game.



Against Cape Verde in Argentina’s Round of 32 match, Messi was again on the scoresheet, while also assisting one in his team’s tense 3-2 win over the World Cup debutants.

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Meanwhile, the French striker Mbappé is having a ball at this edition. In four matches, he has scored six goals and assisted twice. He, however, is not the only French player to make headlines as his fellow winger Ousmane Dembele and attacking playmaker Michael Olise are turning heads too.



While Dembele is not far behind in goals, having netted four, including a first-half hat-trick against Norway, Olise has assisted five times in four matches.

Keep an eye on Haaland and Ronaldo

Haaland, on the other hand, has scored five goals in his debut World Cup, that too in only three matches. He is tied with Kane and just one shot from equalling the six-goal tally. Against Brazil, he might do that.

