World Cup 2023: 'Shameless man' - Fans slam Harbhajan Singh for sexist remark on Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty

AhmedabadEdited By: Abhinav SinghUpdated: Nov 19, 2023, 10:47 PM IST

Harbhajan Singh has slammed former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq Photograph:(Agencies)

As soon as the video went viral, netizens took turns to slam the former player for his comments with some terming him vile and shameless

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has become part of another controversy after he was heard passing sexist comments during the India vs Australia ODI World Cup final on Sunday (Nov 19). The video going viral on social media shows Singh, who was in the commentary box at the time, passing uncouth remarks on Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty when they were shown by the camera. 

Both Anushka and Athiya are Bollywood stars and were present in the stadium to support their husbands Virat Kohli and KL Rahul respectively who played a pivotal part in India's World Cup campaign. 

"And I was thinking whether the conversation is happening about cricket or films. Because I am not sure how much understanding they have about cricket (Aur yeh main soch raha tha ki baat cricket ki ho rahi hai ya filmon ki. Kyunki cricket ke barein mein toh janta nahi kitni samajh hog)," Harbhajan was heard saying.

The incident transpired during the 18th over of the Indian innings when Kohli and Rahul were in the middle and trying to resuscitate the innings.

While Harbhajan passed the misogynistic comment wondering if the two Bollywood actresses understood cricket or not, it was an ironic statement as his own wife Geeta Basra is a former Bollywood star. 

As soon as the video went viral, netizens took turns to slam the former player for his comments with some terming him vile and shameless. 

"Did Harbhajan Singh doing commentary just say that Anushka and Athiya probably don't know much about cricket? Vile," said one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

"What’s with Harbhajan Singh’s misogynist comments on Anushka and Athiya?! Can the others in the commentary box ask him to stick to talking about those on the field?" commented another. 

Meanwhile, a third added: "Not only does Harbhajan Singh cry about his ex-team mate on Twitter 24*7, he also sits and passes extremely misogynistic comments, today about Anushka and Athiya Shetty, during his commentary stint. Never seen a more shameless man."

This is not the first time Harbhajan has flirted with controversy during the World Cup. Earlier this month, Harbhajan got in a verbal altercation on X when former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said the Indian player was close to converting during the tour of the subcontinent nation. 

(With inputs from agencies)

