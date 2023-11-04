World Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi registers unwanted record, bowls Pakistan’s most expensive WC spell

Pakistan men's cricket team's pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Saturday (Nov 4) registered an unwanted record against his name by bowling the most expensive spell by a Pakistan bowler in the history of the ODI World Cup. Shaheen completed his 10-over spell with dismal figures of 10-0-90-0 which allowed New Zealand to post a mammoth 401-run total.

The 23-year-old was carted to all parts of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru where Pakistan captain Babar Azam opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Notably, Shaheen's worst day in the cricket field came immediately after the match against Bangladesh where he became the fastest pacer to rack up 100 wickets, eclipsing Australia's Mitchell Starc.

Shaheen wrestled the record for the most expensive spell away from Haris Rauf who had finished with figures of 10-0-85-1, moments before the left-arm seamer's over. The previous record was held by Hasan Ali who conceded 84 runs while picking one wicket against Virat Kohli's India, back in the 2019 World Cup at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Shaheen was ineffective in the powerplay overs, where he usually picks the bulk of his wickets. New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra were off the blocks in fine fashion and never allowed Shaheen to get in rhythm. As Shaheen struggled, the entire Pakistan bowling lineup had a stinker, allowing Ravindra to rake up his third century of the World Cup.

Babar's decision to blame for Shaheen's record?

In hindsight, Babar's decision at the toss proved to be a terrible one as the flat nature of the pitch meant that Pakistan bowlers got little to no assistance. It didn't help Pakistan's cause that the team opted to go into the contest with four pace bowlers while New Zealand took a diametrically opposite approach by including four spinners fielding as many as four spinners.

Pakistan need to win this match to stay in contention for the top-4 spot. A defeat would mean a return ticket to home while a win would ensure that the team lives to fight another day.

As of the last update, Pakistan had managed 125 runs in 17 overs with Fakhar Zaman and Babar on the crease.

Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult