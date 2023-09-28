World Cup 2023: Playing good cricket for next 45 days will determine Team India's fate: Sourav Ganguly

Rohit Sharma-led India Team has delivered on every step in the lead-up to the home World Cup, starting next week. Be it winning the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka or beating Australia in the three-match ODI series, India has done their best to prepare itself for the marquee event.

Speaking on the same lines, former captain and trailblazer in Indian Cricket, Sourav Ganguly, said the Men in Blue must continue playing the same kind of cricket for the next 45 days if they were to realise their dream of winning the World Cup for the third time.

On the day when India's final 15 was picked, with Ravi Ashwin replacing injured Axar Patel in the squad, Ganguly said he is elated with how the Indian Team has performed lately and wishes to see them tick off all boxes during the World Cup.

"This is going to be a big World Cup. The World Cup is a big tournament. The team has been playing very well, so it is a matter of delight. We hope that they continue to play the same good cricket for the next 45 days," Ganguly told the reporters in Kolkata.

All bases covered

Unlike how it felt in the lead-up to the Asia Cup, with several first-team players like KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah missing out on action due to injuries, the Men in Blue turned the tables around with star performances in the six-team tournament.

A massive win over Pakistan in the Super Four stage boosted India's confidence, which included twin hundreds from returning Rahul and Virat Kohli. The bowlers picked up the pace during the business end, with Mohammed Siraj bowling his best in the final, picking six for 21 against Sri Lanka.

A ten-wicket win in the Asia Cup final had India on cloud nine, and they carried the winning momentum in the ODI series against Australia by winning the first two matches. While Mohammed Shami impressed all with a five-for in Mohali, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer hitting tons made the batting line-up look daunting.

Ravi Ashwin's shrewdness in the second innings gave India some hope as to who could solve the number eight dilemma. Though India lost the final One-Dayer in Rajkot, they look set to take the World Cup by storm.

India to open its World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.

