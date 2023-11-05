World Cup 2023: 'Needed someone like...', Captain Rohit Sharma highlights Kohli's role after India trounce SA

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was a proud man after his team decimated South Africa by 243 runs at the Eden Gardens on Sunday (Nov 5) evening to retain the top spot in the World Cup points table. Sharma said the pitch wasn't easy to bat on despite the start provided by him and the team needed someone like Virat Kohli to bat through.

Speaking at the post-match ceremony, Sharma highlighted the importance of Kohli who smashed his 49th ODI century to equal Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record.

"It wasn't an easy pitch today, you needed someone like Kohli to bat the situation. Not to forget Shreyas Iyer as well, creating that partnership for us and getting the runs on the board," said Sharma.

"We knew we had the runs on the board, it was time to keep the ball in the right areas, which we did," he added.

The Indian skipper also applauded Ravindra Jadeja for his all-round performance with bat and ball. Jadeja played a 15-ball 29-run cameo at the back end of the innings which allowed India to post an above-par total of 326 before turning up with the ball and picking a fifer.

"He's been really good, a big match-winner for us, playing in all three formats for many years now. He keeps doing the job done for us, but goes under the radar, but today was a classic case of what Jadeja is for us."

We didn't do any justice: Bavuma

Meanwhile, losing captain Temba Bavuma said his side didn't do enough to dispel the notion that Proteas were bad at chasing targets.

"We know what the narrative is out there about us and chasing. We didn't do that any justice. We have our conversations as a batting group, we've got to look at the things that didn't go right," said Bavuma.

The South African captain attributed the first 10 overs with the ball where Sharma and Gill feasted as the turning point of the match.

"That did make it a bit of a challenge. They got 90 in the first ten and only (lost) two wickets."

After the win, India are also set to finish the group stage at the top and will meet the team that finishes in the fourth position in the first semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15. Prior to that, India's final league game is scheduled against Netherlands and the team management might look to alter the composition before the big knockout.