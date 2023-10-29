ugc_banner

World Cup 2023: 'Greatest bowler of generation', Fans exult after Bumrah picks consecutive wickets

LucknowEdited By: Abhinav SinghUpdated: Oct 29, 2023, 07:25 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah exults after picking up the wicket Photograph:(AFP)

As soon as Bumrah picked up the wickets, the fans erupted on social media and hailed the pacer as one of the greatest bowlers of this generation

Defending a modest target of 230, Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah picked two consecutive wickets in his second over to peg the England batting lineup back. 

As soon as Bumrah picked up the wickets, the fans erupted on social media and hailed the pacer as one of the greatest bowlers of this generation. Akin to the way Bumrah turned the tide of the game against Pakistan, the pacer brought India back into the contest after English batters had got off to a decent start. 

Bumrah could have had a third wicket as week when Jonny Bairstow slashed a wide outside-off delivery and gifted an edge to a diving Virat Kohli, who could not hold onto the catch. 

Put into bat first on a double-paced Ekana pitch, Indian openers found it difficult to get going from the start. While skipper Rohit Sharma adapted to the nature of the pitch, his partner Shubman Gill went for an expansive drive and paid the price for it. 

Virat Kohli departed on a duck while Shreyas Iyer perished against a short delivery for the second consecutive time. Useful contributions from KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav ensured that India crossed the 200-run mark and gave the bowlers something to work with. 

PLAYINGS XIs: 

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

(With inputs from agencies)

