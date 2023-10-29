World Cup 2023: 'Greatest bowler of generation', Fans exult after Bumrah picks consecutive wickets
Story highlights
As soon as Bumrah picked up the wickets, the fans erupted on social media and hailed the pacer as one of the greatest bowlers of this generation
As soon as Bumrah picked up the wickets, the fans erupted on social media and hailed the pacer as one of the greatest bowlers of this generation
Defending a modest target of 230, Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah picked two consecutive wickets in his second over to peg the England batting lineup back.
As soon as Bumrah picked up the wickets, the fans erupted on social media and hailed the pacer as one of the greatest bowlers of this generation. Akin to the way Bumrah turned the tide of the game against Pakistan, the pacer brought India back into the contest after English batters had got off to a decent start.
Bumrah is the best seamer in the world by a margin which genuinely terrifies me— Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) October 29, 2023
#Bumrah man! Indian cricket benefiting from some next level karma to deserve him. What a start!— Anant Tyagi (@anantyagi_) October 29, 2023
JASPRIT BUMRAH, THE HERO...!!!— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 29, 2023
Gets Dawid Malan for 16 - India have the opening wicket. pic.twitter.com/CAW0XtIvsg
Bumrah is the greatest bowler of this generation.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 29, 2023
- No one will come close to him. pic.twitter.com/rPRPQQvPp4
Boom Boom Bumrah Number One bowler in the World. Virat kohli reaction after Bumrah taking Two Wickets.#INDvsENG #WorldCup2023 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/A7RbWvEYp9— Nachiketha M (@NachikethMatad) October 29, 2023
Bumrah could have had a third wicket as week when Jonny Bairstow slashed a wide outside-off delivery and gifted an edge to a diving Virat Kohli, who could not hold onto the catch.
Put into bat first on a double-paced Ekana pitch, Indian openers found it difficult to get going from the start. While skipper Rohit Sharma adapted to the nature of the pitch, his partner Shubman Gill went for an expansive drive and paid the price for it.
trending now
Virat Kohli departed on a duck while Shreyas Iyer perished against a short delivery for the second consecutive time. Useful contributions from KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav ensured that India crossed the 200-run mark and gave the bowlers something to work with.
PLAYINGS XIs:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
(With inputs from agencies)
WATCH WION LIVE HERE: