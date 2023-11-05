World Cup 2023: 'GOAT legacy cemented' - Fans erupt as Virat Kohli equals Tendulkar's ODI centuries record

Virat Kohli scripted history in front of a packed 70,000 Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday (Nov 5) evening by smashing his 49th ODI century, equalling Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record. Kohli's century meant that India posted a 327-run target on a challenging pitch where stroke-making was difficult and batters had to dig deep to come up with the runs.

The milestone was made all the more sweeter as it came on Kohli's 35th birthday and after missing out on a century on the last two occasions. Fans on social media labelled Kohli as the greatest of all time (GOAT) as he cemented his legacy for the ages.

Legacy cemented: Century No 49 on his 35th birthday for Virat Kohli to draw level with the great Sachin Tendulkar. Two greats of the game 🐐 🐐. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) November 5, 2023 ×

A camera flash moment! Virat Kohli has ODI century #49. He goes level with Sachin Tendulkar at the top of the all-time ODI century maker list. We doubt anyone is surprised. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) November 5, 2023 ×

THE GREATEST EVER TO GRACE THE GAME...!!! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/L23CuUGtPm — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 5, 2023 ×

Virat will sit back tonight and the enormity of this moment will set in...he now shares a record with a legend he grew up worshipping...it is remarkable, impossible to imagine moment this#INDvSA #ICCCricketWorldCup — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) November 5, 2023 ×

Nobody has understood the pulse of ODI batting like Kohli. Ton Machine Kohli has 49 to his name. What a way to celebrate his own birthday 🎁

Well played 👏 👏 #IndvSA #CWC23 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 5, 2023 ×

Batting first, India were off the blocks in a scintillating manner as skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill amassed 91 runs in the first 10 overs. However, the ball became slow afterwards and Kohli had to curb his natural game and take the game deep.