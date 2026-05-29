/World Championship of Legends set for season 3 in October 2026

After two record-shattering seasons, the World Championship of Legends locks in Season 3 for October 2026 — and the tournament that brought back cricket’s greatest rivalries is gearing up for its biggest edition yet. Some rivalries never really end. They just wait for the right stage. The World Championship of Legends (WCL) — now firmly established as the world’s second most-watched cricket league — will return for Season 3 in October 2026.

The rivalries that built cricket — back where they belong

This is what makes WCL different. It is not exhibition cricket. It is India vs Pakistan with the men who actually played those matches. Australia vs England with the bowlers who actually bowled those spells. West Indies vs South Africa with the strikers who actually shaped those eras.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The first two seasons proved the formula. Every India-Pakistan fixture trended globally for days. Ashes contests carried genuine edge. Caribbean flair against South African discipline produced some of the most-watched cricket of the year. WCL did not manufacture these rivalries — it simply gave them somewhere to live again. Season 3 sets the stage for all of it, all over again.

The cast that made it happen

The reason WCL works is the names on the field. Across the first two seasons, fans watched a roster that read like a generational all-star list:

AB de Villiers redefining what shot-making still looked like at the highest level. Yuvraj Singh clearing ropes with the same effortless timing that won India a World Cup. Harbhajan Singh still extracting turn and bounce that most current spinners would envy. Hashim Amla stroking the ball with that signature, unhurried elegance.

Brett Lee running in with the same intent that terrorised batters for over a decade. Shaun Marsh producing the kind of fluent left-handed strokeplay that always felt destined for more. Shahid Afridi doing what only Afridi can — turning matches in a single over, with bat or ball. Shoaib Malik continuing to be one of the most underrated middle-order operators of his generation.

Chris Gayle, the most intimidating six-hitter the format has ever produced. Dwayne Bravo, the death-overs specialist whose variations defined an era of T20. Kieron Pollard, still one of the cleanest hitters of a cricket ball anywhere in the world. Eoin Morgan, the captain who rebuilt English white-ball cricket, bringing the same calm authority to the WCL middle order.

Together, they did not just play matches. They reminded fans why they fell in love with cricket in the first place.

Season 2 by the numbers

If the cast made the league watchable, the audience made it undeniable.

•423 million global viewers

•1.2 billion digital impressions

The proven format returns, with seven national legends sides competing for the title:

•India Champions

•Pakistan Champions

•England Champions

•Australia Champions

•South Africa Champions

•West Indies Champions

•Bangladesh Champions (Season 3 Addition)

And while squads remain under wraps, conversations around the league strongly suggest several first-time entrants for Season 3 — names that, if confirmed, would meaningfully shift the gravity of the tournament.

From the top

Harshit Tomar, Founder & CEO of WCL, framed the moment as the next step in a longer journey.

“When we launched WCL, our vision was to give fans a tournament that goes beyond cricket — a celebration of the icons who shaped the game. In just two seasons, WCL has grown into the world’s second most-watched cricket league, and Season 3 is going to take that legacy to an entirely new level.”

Co-owner Ajay Devgn, one of the league’s most prominent backers, added:

“WCL is more than just a cricket league - it is emotion, nostalgia and entertainment coming together on one platform. Looking forward to Season 3, it’s going to be our boldest season yet.”

What’s coming next