/World Boxing Cup Finals: All you need to know about fixtures, live streaming & squads

The World Boxing Cup (WBC) Finals will begin on Sunday (Nov 16) at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, bringing together more than 120 top boxers from 15 countries. The event will run from Nov 16 to 20, with boxers competing across 10 weight categories each in the men's and women’s sections. India’s Minakshi Hooda, the reigning world champion in the women’s 48kg category, will lead the country’s campaign on Day 1. Preeti Narender Berwal and Ankush Panghal will also be in action. As the crucial tournament is approaching, let's have a look at all the important information required to know before the start of the World Boxing Cup Finals.
All fights will begin at 2 PM IST.
Fans can watch the live streaming of the WBC Finals on World Boxing’s official YouTube channel.
Men: Jadumani Singh (50kg), Pawan Bartwal (55kg), Sachin (60kg), Hitesh (70kg), Abhinash Jamwal (65kg), Sumit (75kg), Lakshya Chahar (80kg), Jugnoo (85kg), Naveen Kumar (90kg) and Narender (90+kg)
Women: Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Minakshi Hooda (48kg), Pooja Rani (80kg), Saweety Boora (75kg), Nupur Sheoran (80+kg), Preeti (54kg), Parveen (60kg), Neeraj Phogat (65kg) and Arundhati Choudhary (70kg).
Minakshi Hooda (48kg) and Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) are India’s strongest medal contenders, as both hold world titles in their weight categories. The team also includes Nupur Sheoran (+80kg), a World Championships silver medal list, and Pooja Rani (80kg), who secured a bronze at the same event.