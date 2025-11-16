/World Boxing Cup Finals: All you need to know about fixtures, live streaming & squads

The World Boxing Cup (WBC) Finals will begin on Sunday (Nov 16) at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, bringing together more than 120 top boxers from 15 countries. The event will run from Nov 16 to 20, with boxers competing across 10 weight categories each in the men's and women’s sections. India’s Minakshi Hooda, the reigning world champion in the women’s 48kg category, will lead the country’s campaign on Day 1. Preeti Narender Berwal and Ankush Panghal will also be in action. As the crucial tournament is approaching, let's have a look at all the important information required to know before the start of the World Boxing Cup Finals.