/World Boxing Cup Finals 2025: Minakshi, Preeti, Arundhati and Nupur lead India’s medal surge

India enjoyed a landmark day at the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025, with women boxers delivering a stunning haul of gold medals at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex on Thursday (November 20). Minakshi (48kg), Preeti (54kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), and Nupur (80+kg) all secured top honours, signalling India’s growing dominance ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where the sport moves to full gender parity.

The quartet’s victories came in several Olympic-weight divisions, reinforcing India’s rising depth and consistency on the world stage. Their success capped a strong all-round showing for the hosts, with Jadumani Singh, Pawan Bartwal, Abhinash Jamwal, and Ankush Phangal each earning silver medals in the men’s finals. The momentum is set to continue, with seven more Indians, including reigning world champion Jaismine Lamboira, two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen, and world cup medallist Hitesh Gulia, scheduled to compete for gold in session 7.

Minakshi opened India’s golden run with a commanding 5–0 verdict over Asian Champion Farzona Fozilova. Using her trademark high-tempo style, she seized control early with a sharp left–right burst and continued to dominate with crisp counters, steady jabs, and tight defensive movement. Preeti extended India’s lead with another unanimous 5–0 win, overwhelming Italy’s Sirine Charrabi through sustained forward pressure and clever footwork. She consistently forced her opponent onto the ropes and connected with clean shots to the head while dictating the rhythm of the fight.

Arundhati Choudhary, returning to elite competition after 18 months, produced one of the most polished displays of the day. The former Youth World Champion outclassed Uzbekistan’s Aziza Zokirova with a clinical 5–0 decision, mixing measured aggression with disciplined defence and repeatedly scoring with her authoritative jab. The gold rush concluded with Nupur’s tight 3–2 win over Uzbekistan’s Sotimboeva Oltinoy in a calculated, tactical contest.