/World Boxing Cup Finals 2025: Jaismine punches her way into final; will face Paris Olympic medalist Wu Shih Yi in title clash

Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) put on a dominant display to reach the finals of the 2025 World Boxing Cup, defeating Kazakhstan's Ulzhan Sarsenbek, a former Asian Youth Champion, by a flawless 5:0 score at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex on Wednesday (November 19). Her performance adds to India's strong presence in the final, with other boxers like Jadumani Singh (50kg) and Pawan Bartwal (55kg) also securing places after decisive wins over their opponents. Lamboria’s performance was a masterclass in control.

She started fast with fluid combinations, kept a solid defense with well-timed blocks and slips, and even weathered a strong late surge from her opponent. The 2025 world champion will now face Wu-Shih Yi of Chinese Taipei, a decorated athlete and Paris Olympic medalist, in what promises to be an exciting final.

The momentum continued for India, with Pawan Bartwal overcoming England's Ellis Trowbridge with a 5:0 win, marked by speed and counterattacks. Jadumani Singh, known for his relentless style, overwhelmed Australia’s Omer Izaz with powerful hooks and effective footwork to clinch a dominant win. In the earlier bouts, Jugnoo (85kg) suffered a 5:0 loss, while Neeraj Phogat (65kg) put up a courageous fight against Olympic medalist Chen Nien-Chin, but lost narrowly by a 3:2 split decision.



India has confirmed 10 boxers for Thursday's finals, with others still in contention after session 7. Among them are Preeti (54kg), facing Italy's Sirine Carrabi, a formidable opponent and World Championships medalist. Minakshi (48kg) will challenge Fozilona Farzova of Ukraine, while Parveen (63kg) will take on Ayaka Taguchi from Japan. Also in the mix are Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), set to face Aziza Zokirova from Uzbekistan, and Nupur (80+kg), who meets Sotimboeva Oltinoy from Uzbekistan. Meanwhile, Pooja (80kg) has a tough task ahead against Poland's Agata Kaczmarska, the reigning World Champion in the +80kg category.