/Roger Federer to be inducted into International Tennis Hall of Fame

Roger Federer has been officially inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, the Rhode Island-based institution announced on Wednesday (November 19). Federer, who made history as the first male player to win 20 Grand Slam singles titles, joins an exclusive class of 2026 honourees, which includes former player and TV analyst Mary Carillo, who was selected in the contributor category. Notably, the former Swiss player came to know about his election through a phone call, which included Stefan Edberg and Boris Becker.

Federer’s career spanned two decades of dominance, and he was part of an era marked by extraordinary rivalries with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, which he referred to as "a golden time for tennis." He was the only player in the 2026 Hall of Fame voting to earn enough support for inclusion, although the Hall does not disclose specific voting figures.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Roger Federer: A class apart

Federer’s first Grand Slam win came at Wimbledon in 2003, and by 2009, he had surpassed Pete Sampras’ record with 15 major titles. He won his 20th Grand Slam at the 2018 Australian Open. Federer also made history by spending 310 weeks at no. 1 in the ATP rankings, including a record 237 consecutive weeks at the top, and led Switzerland to victory in the 2014 Davis Cup. His partnership with Stan Wawrinka also brought home a gold medal in doubles from the 2008 Beijing Olympics.