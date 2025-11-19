/Ashes 2025-26: Mitchell Marsh back in Sheffield Shield frame, raising fresh Test selection talks

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh’s decision to come back into red-ball cricket has shifted the selection landscape. Only weeks earlier, he said he expected to watch the first Ashes Test from the Perth stands, signalling his absence from Western Australia’s round five Shield match against South Australia. But plans have changed: Marsh is now set to feature in WA’s one-day clash with Victoria on December 2 at Junction Oval and then play the round six Shield match starting December 4 at the MCG.

The 34-year-old hasn’t played first-class cricket since being dropped after the Boxing Day Test against India last year, and his most recent Sheffield Shield outing came in October 2023. Throughout the past year, he has repeatedly played down any intention of rekindling his red-ball career. Despite that, national selector George Bailey said back in April that Marsh remained firmly in Test discussions. Bailey pointed to Marsh’s strong white-ball form and his track record against high pace—qualities Australia could value highly with England primed to unleash a fast-bowling arsenal during the Ashes.

Head coach Andrew McDonald echoed the sentiment recently, confirming selectors would have no hesitation picking Marsh if the situation demanded. With concerns emerging over Usman Khawaja’s age and output, he turns 39 during the Adelaide Test, Australia may need top-order flexibility. If Jake Weatherald partners Khawaja, he would be the seventh different opener alongside him in 16 Tests.

Marsh has never opened the batting in any of his 210 first-class innings and has only batted at no. 3 three times. He has never moved higher than no. 4 for Western Australia. The selectors continue to insist that Shield teams decide their own batting orders, though discussions around Marsh’s spot seem inevitable as this brief red-ball stint may be his only one before the BBL and T20 World Cup commitments dominate.

Opening with Marsh would split WA’s established pairing of Sam Whiteman and Cameron Bancroft. Alternatively, slotting him at no. 3 could ease pressure on a middle order currently juggling the workloads of Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly and Josh Inglis. Marsh’s Test average stands at 28.53 from 80 innings. He has struggled considerably at no. 3–5, averaging only 12.57 across nine Tests in those roles. His best results have come at no. 6, where he averages 31.24 and has produced all three of his Test hundreds and nine fifties. A return as a genuine all-rounder seems improbable given restrictions on his bowling since his back injury.