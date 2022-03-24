Women's World Cup: South Africa book semi-final berth after washout against West Indies

West Indies are third on seven points having played all seven of their matches. Photograph:( AFP )
South Africa on Thursday have joined Australia in entering the semifinals of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup after their league match against West Indies was abandoned due to rain at Basin Reserve.
South Africa became the second team to reach the Women's World Cup semi-finals after Thursday's group match against West Indies was abandoned due to rain.
South Africa were 61 for 4 after 10.5 overs at Basin Reserve in Wellington before the match was called off, with both teams receiving a point.
South Africa have nine points and will finish second in the round-robin stage behind unbeaten Australia, who lead with 12 points. Both teams have one round-robin match left.
West Indies are third on seven points having played all seven of their matches, while India are fourth on six points with a game still to play.
Defending champions England are fifth on four points from five matches and face Pakistan in Christchurch on Thursday.
The 50-overs tournament features eight teams in the round-robin phase with the top four advancing to the semis.