Women's T20 Challenge: Complete schedule, timings, live streaming details and squads

The Women's T20 Challenge is set to return after a gap of two years with Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers taking on Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas in the opening game of the tournament at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Monday (May 23). Trailblazers won the last edition of the tournament in 2020 after defeating Supernovas in the final.

The tournament was not staged last year due to COVID-19 but is all set to mark its return this year. The upcoming four-match tournament will be a crucial one for the players with BCCI planning to launch a full-fledged women's IPL from 2023. The players will be keen to impress in order to bag lucrative contracts.

The first game of the tournament will be played between the Trailblazers and Supernovas followed by the clash between Supernovas and Velocity next. Trailblazers will take on Velocity in the final game of the tournament on Thursday (May 26). Each team will play against each other once and the two teams with the most points will meet in the final on May 28.

Indian greats Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami will not be part of the tournament for the first time since its inception in 2018. The senior players also played their last World Cup for India in the 2022 Women's ODI World Cup earlier this year where India failed to reach the knockout stages.

Here is all you need to know about the Women's T20 Challenge 2022:

Complete schedule and timings

Trailblazers vs Supernovas - May 23, MCA Stadium Pune (7:30 PM IST)

Supernovas vs Velocity,- May 24, MCA Stadium Pune (3:30 PM IST)

Velocity vs Trailblazers - May 26, MCA Stadium Pune (7:30 PM IST)

Final - May 28, MCA Stadium Pune

Where to catch the live streaming of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 in India?

All four matches of the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge can be streamed live on the Hotstar website and app in India.

Which channel will have the live telecast of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 in India?

The matches of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 will be telecasted live on the Star Sports network in India.

Squads

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sharmin Akhter, Richa Ghosh(w), Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Salma Khatun, Renuka Singh, Arundhati Reddy, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Saika Ishaque, Shradda Bhau Pokharkar, Sujata Mallik

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Muskan Malik, Priya Punia, Taniya Bhatia(w), Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Sune Luus, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Ayushi soni, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, V Chandu, Rashi Kanojiya

Velocity: Deepti Sharma (captain), Sneh Rana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Ayabonga Khaka, Kiran Navgire, Kate Cross, Keerthi James, Laura Wolvaardt, Maya Sonawane, Natthakan Chantham, Radha Yadav, Aarti Kedar, Shivali Shinde, Simran Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Pranavi Chandra