Women's Euro Championship to be held in 2022 instead of 2021: UEFA

The coronavirus pandemic has sent shockwaves to the sporting world and the turbulence are meant for at least a couple of years. The women's European Championship which was supposed to be held in 2021 will now be held from 6-31 July 2022.

This decision has come after the men's Euros and Tokyo Olympics were postponed until 2021 due to the on-going coronavirus.

UEFA has come out to confirm the news, they even plan the venues of the event remain the same.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has decided to postpone the event as the competition should get the "spotlight it deserves".

He said: "By moving to the following year, we are ensuring that our flagship women's competition will be the only major football tournament of the summer."

UEFA's chief of women football, Nadine Kessler said: "This decision puts us in a position to deliver a tournament that attracts global attention, maximises media coverage and increases stadium attendances, and is, therefore, helping us to meet our core objective of inspiring the next generation of footballers.

"2022 also allows for further promotion and partner activation, which would have been much more difficult in what is now a crowded summer in 2021."

The Football Association's director of women's football, Baroness Sue Campbell said: "We are also grateful to the Commonwealth Games Federation for its collaboration as we sought to confirm these new dates, and look forward to working together to showcase the best of women's sport across both of our events."