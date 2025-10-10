/Women's World Cup 2025: New Zealand register first points with clinical win over Bangladesh

New Zealand women registered their first win in the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025 after beating Bangladesh Women by 100 run on Friday (Oct 10). Chasing 228, Bangladesh were never in the hunt after losing half their side for just 30 runs. The Asian team eventually were bowled out for 127 runs in inside 40 overs. This was Bangladesh's second loss in three matches as they slid to six place on the eight-team points table. The Kiwis, on the other hand, moved to fifth place with one win and two losses in three matches played so far in the tournament.

Bangladesh outdone by NZ bowlers

Bangladesh Women bowlers had done well earlier in the match but the batters could not get going at all as top five combined to make only 14 runs among them. There was a 30-run partnership for the sixth wicket and 44 for the next one but it was already too late in the game. Only three Bangladesh batters, Fahima Khatun (34), Nahida Akter (17), and Rabeya Khan (25), were able to score in double digits. For New Zealand, Jess Kerr and Lea Tahuhu took three wickets each while Rosemary Mair took two and Eden Carson as well as Amelia Kerr picked on each.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss in Guwahati and elected to bat first. After the 35-run opening partnership, the Kiwis lost three wickets in a bunch before skipper Sophie Devine (63) and Brooke Halliday (69) added 117 run for the fourth wicket. After crossing 200-run marks, New Zealand again lost wickets in a bunch and eventually managed 227/9 in 50 overs.

