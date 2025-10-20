/Women's World Cup 2025: How can India qualify for top four after loss to England, check all possible scenarios

India faced their third straight defeat in the 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup on Sunday (Oct 19), losing to England by just four runs in Indore. The hosts seemed set for victory when they needed 55 runs from 53 balls, but England fought back with quick wickets of set batters, putting pressure on India and eventually sealing the win to confirm their place in the semi-finals. With this result, England, Australia and South Africa have now booked their semi-final spots.

India currently sit fourth in the points table with four points from five matches. Their loss against England has made their path to the last four uncertain. Currently, they are tied with New Zealand, but have a better net run rate.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

India’s qualification scenarios for the semi-finals

For the final berth in the semi-finals, there are multiple qualification scenarios for India Women. Here's a look at all the possible scenarios.

What happens if IND-W beat both NZ-W and BAN-W?

If IND-W beat NZ-W on Thursday (Oct 23) and BAN-W (Oct 26) on Sunday, they will move to eight points and qualify for the semi-finals.

What happens if IND-W lose to both NZ-W and BAN-W?

If IND-W lose to both NZ-W and BAN-W, then they will finish with four points and will be knocked out of the tournament.

What happens if IND-W beat NZ-W and lose to BAN-W?

If IND-W beat NZ-W on Thursday, then they will have six points. However, if they lose to BAN-W on Sunday and NZ-W beat ENG-W, the final spot could depend on net run rate.

What happens if IND-W lose to NZ-W and beat BAN-W?

If IND-W lose to NZ-W on Thursday, they will need to beat BAN-W on Sunday. India will also need END-W to defeat NZ-W, and then qualification will depend on the team having a better net run rate.

What happens if IND-W vs NZ-W is washed out?

If IND-W match against NZ-W on Thursday is washed out, then both the teams will get one point each and move to five points, but India will stay ahead due to a higher net run rate.

Updated Points Table, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025