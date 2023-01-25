Woman accuses Mike Tyson of raping her in 1990s, seeks $5 million in damages

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has been embroiled in another legal battle after a woman filed a civil suit, accusing him of raping her in a car in the early 1990s.

"As a result of Tyson's rape, I suffered and continue to suffer from physical, psychological and emotional injury," said the woman, according to court filings.

The woman is seeking $5 million in damages and said she was sexually assaulted when she got into Tyson's limousine. The boxer, according to the woman, started touching her and attempted to kiss her without consent.

"I told him no several times and asked him to stop, but he continued to attack me. He then pulled my pants off and violently raped me."

The woman filed the suit in a Manhattan court, earlier this month under a temporary New York state law (Adult Survivors Act) which allows sexual assault victims to seek damages regardless of the statute of limitations.

Meaning, victims are granted one year to file lawsuits regarding sexual assault incident(s) that took place years or decades ago.

Tyson or his associates have not yet released any statement confirming or denying the accusations.

This is not the first instance when Tyson has been accused of sexual assault. He served a three-year prison sentence for raping a beauty pageant contestant Desiree Washington in 1993.

However, despite going to jail, Tyson maintained his innocence and said he never raped Washington

The boxing legend was notorious for his drug-fuelled, violent lifestyle back in the day. Though, an immaculate athlete in the boxing ring, Tyson's personal life outside was as chaotic as they come.

(With inputs from agencies)