Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson spotted on wheelchair; pictures go viral on social media

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair with a stick as the pictures went viral on social media.

Tyson shocked fans last month as he declared "my expiration date is coming really soon". In his podcast called Hotboxin', Tyson said: "We're all gonna die one day of course."

Tyson's latest appearance at Miami airport caught fans by surprise as the pictures were widely shared on social media.

Boxing legend, Mike Tyson was spotted at Miami International Airport on Tuesday in a wheelchair with a walking stick. This comes a few weeks after Tyson was seen walking with a cane in New York City. It's been reported that the former heavyweight champion is dealing with a pic.twitter.com/M4e8YY20XA — Tito Kingsley Ampiah (@titokgh) August 18, 2022 ×

Boxing legend, Mike Tyson was spotted at Miami International Airport on Tuesday in a wheelchair with a walking stick. It's been reported that the former heavyweight champion is dealing with a "sciatica flare-up" in his back. #OnuaSports pic.twitter.com/G0YiGub6IR — Alfredo Takyi Mensah (@iamAlfredoGh) August 17, 2022 ×

‘I Am Prepared to Meet God’: Mike Tyson, Who Was Spotted in Wheelchair, Said He Does Not Mind Dying in Resurfaced Videohttps://t.co/NYelCaovBm



Download Nowhttps://t.co/2T3yXdSKev — OG Crazy Norm (@TheRealMischief) August 18, 2022 ×

Tyson, 56, had retired from boxing in 2005 after losing to Kevin McBride. "Iron Mike" was involved in 58 fights in his glittering career with 50 wins. He won his first bout in 1985 after defeating Hector Mercedes while he was still a teenager. Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in the world at the age of 20 after he knocked out Trevor Berbick in the second round in 1986.

Also Read: Mike Tyson accuses Hulu of stealing his life story

Tyson's podcast became the focus of attention as the former boxer said: "I always tell people they think a lot of money is gonna make them happy. They never had a lot of money before. When you have a lot of money, you can’t expect nobody to love you."

Tyson questioned people's beliefs about money, saying: "You believe you’re invisible when you have a lot of money, which isn’t true. That’s why I always say that money is a false sense of security.”

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.