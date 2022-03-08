WIvENG: When and where to watch West Indies vs England 1st Test match - IST time and streaming details

Kraigg Brathwaite-led West Indies will lock horns with Joe Root's England cricket team in the opening Test of the three-match series in the Caribbean island on Tuesday evening (March 08). Both sides are coming to the series on the back of some poor performances in the recent past.

For the home side, they have won only a solitary Test in the ongoing second edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). On the other hand, England is occupying the bottom-most position in the WTC points table following a horror Ashes 2021/22 edition, held Down Under recently.

So far, both sides have met in 160 Test matches, with the Windies winning 58 and losing 51. At home, the Brathwaite-led side have hosted 71 Tests, winning 27 and losing 15 (with 29 draws).

Squads:

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Daniel Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes(w), Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva(w), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Veerasammy Permaul, Shamarh Brooks, Anderson Phillip

Here is everything you need to know about the match - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is West Indies vs England 1st Test match taking place?

The West Indies vs England 1st Test match is scheduled to commence on March 08, 2022.

Where is West Indies vs England 1st Test match taking place?

West Indies vs England 1st Test match will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.

At what time West Indies vs England 1st Test match taking place?

West Indies vs England 1st Test match will start at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT, 10 AM Local).

How to watch West Indies vs England 1st Test match live on TV?

Much to the dismay of the cricket fans in India, the West Indies vs England 1st Test match will not be telecasted live on TV in the country.

How to watch West Indies vs England 1st Test match live streaming?

West Indies vs England 1st Test match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.